BELFOR Franchise Group Expands With New 35,000-Square-Foot Franchise Development And Support Facility

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, today announced the opening of a new 35,000-square-foot franchise development and support facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

BELFOR Franchise Group's new 35,000-square-foot franchise development and support center is part of the franchisor's commitment to help franchise owners build thriving local businesses.

The company designed the state-of-the-art facility to further enhance its franchise support platform and offer aspiring business owners interested in owning a service-oriented franchise a superior hands-on sales experience. The franchisor already has a 16,000-square-foot training facility in Ann Arbor that provides franchisees with a comprehensive education and field training program.

"BELFOR Franchise Group's mission is to empower entrepreneurs through local business ownership, and we achieve this by offering exceptional training and ongoing business coaching," said BELFOR Franchise Group Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Doug Smith. "Because our family of home service companies has grown to include 14 brands, our executive leadership team recognizes that expanding our brand support is essential to sustain the success of our franchise owners and our continued growth."

The new facility serves as an inclusive hub for franchise support, housing the majority of BELFOR Franchise Group's staff, including brand presidents, accounting, marketing, franchise sales and IT. This unification of industry experts under one roof is intended to give franchisees streamlined and efficient assistance across all business operations.

One feature of the Ann Arbor facility is its expansive showroom, which highlights each of the company's brands with service vehicles, initial equipment packages and other essential tools. The new showroom offers an interactive experience, enabling candidates to make informed decisions about joining the franchise family.

"We recognize that investing in a franchise is a significant commitment, so it was our goal to provide franchisee candidates with a place where they could learn as much as possible about our brands while also making them comfortable," Smith said. "The facility is fully equipped with the latest technology to create effective training and communication. Our goal is to equip every prospective franchisee with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed."

Smith said that with the addition of this new facility, BELFOR Franchise Group continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting the company's franchisees.

"Whether you are considering joining one of our existing brands or are already part of our network, the resources available at each of our facilities are designed to help local business owners thrive," he said.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group

is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 14 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include

1-800-BOARDUP ,

1-800 WATER DAMAGE ,

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz ,

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning ,

COOL-BINZ ,

DUCTZ ,

HOODZ ,

JUNKCO+ ,

N-Hance Wood Refinishing ,

The Patch Boys ,

redbox+ Dumpsters ,

Safer Home Services ,

WINMAR , and

Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit

belforfranchisegroup .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

