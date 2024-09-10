Redox Midwest Product Debut: Where Performance, History And Innovation Drive Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLEY, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful growers continually evolve to stay ahead of the competition. The unparalleled nutrition provided through the Redox Bio-Nutrients Evolution approach is a powerful force to achieve that.

After thirty years of success throughout the United States and internationally, Redox today formally launched in the Midwest, through their Pathway Program for corn, soybeans and wheat. The program consists of three banner products that, when used sequentially, provide efficient, effective nutrition with biostimulants to help achieve plant charge balance.

Redox Bio-Nutrients products in the Pathway- Midwest Program include BanxTM, Mainstay SiTM and RDX-NTM.

"We couldn't be more excited about branching out to America's Heartland," stated Redox President, Colton Moon. "We have met with many growers in the region and have seen impressive results with our products through numerous trials. The future is incredibly bright, and we will be side by side with growers to ensure long, productive partnerships moving forward."

"Our Midwest agronomy team will provide customer service that is a hallmark of Redox," Moon added. "Our team members Tyler Jones and Aimee Burke are outstanding, and they bring an impressive track record of successful collaborations with growers."

The Redox Pathway – Midwest Program includes two flagship products and revolutionary new technology with a decade of research behind it. BanxTM is a powerful tool for increasing yield potential. It is specifically formulated with potassium, phosphorus, zinc and boron, as well as biostimulant properties, to aid phenolic compound production and provide stellar abiotic stress defense and nitrogen metabolism. Mainstay SiTM is a microencapsulated silicon and calcium-based product focusing on the synergy of silicon and calcium to improve cell wall structure. RDX-NTM has a patent-pending combination of biostimulants that increase nitrogen optimization, including a 50-percent reduction in synthetic liquid nitrogen applications while maintaining peak production and quality.

Interested parties can find out more at redoxgrows/midwest/ , including details on our September 25 webinar and signing up to speak with a Redox Bio-Nutrients agronomist.

