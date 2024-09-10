POET Selected By Mentech To Supply Engines For 800G And 1.6T Optical Modules

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global leader in optical products places initial orders to AI system operators and hyperscale data centers TORONTO and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the“Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical InterposerTM, Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and light sources for the data center, tele-communication and AI markets, today announced that Mentech (“Mentech”) has selected POET's transmit and receive optical engines for use in the development of 800G pluggable transceiver and has placed purchase orders for those engines. The sample orders by Mentech are for initial builds and engineering development.

“Our end users expect us to deliver great performing products that allow them to reach their business goals and grow their market share. A key to our progress is having outstanding vendors who can ensure that our entire eco-system remains innovative and cutting edge. Adding POET's optical interposer platform technology helps us to expand our capabilities. The small form factor and flexibility of POET's highly integrated optical engines allow us to smoothly transition our products to higher speeds when our customers are ready for us to do so,” said Dr. Qian Yinbo, Mentech's Chief Technology Officer. Mentech is one of the world's largest suppliers of data communications and telecommunications components. Among its existing products are 200G to 800G optical modules that are part of networking infrastructure for data centers. “Mentech is an industry leader that has achieved its success thanks to its talented and detail-oriented engineering team. POET has worked closely with Mentech to reach this pivotal stage in our relationship, and we look forward to seeing their 800G and 1.6T modules, powered by POET optical engines, out in the marketplace,” says Dr. Mo Jinyu, POET's senior vice-president and general manager in Asia. Optical module design efforts usually take six to nine months followed by end customer testing of an additional three to six months. Mentech is expecting an early launch of these new products incorporating POET's optical engines. About POET Technologies Inc.

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET's photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical InterposerTM, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges across a broad range of communication, computing and sensing applications. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at . About Mentech Technology

Founded in 2008, Mentech Technology (“Mentech”) is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales, specializing in design and mass production. Since 2013, the company has been introducing products in fields such as magnetic components, optical communications, intelligent transportation, charging facilities, photovoltaic power generation and energy storage, and providing customers with device and module-level solutions (including products and ODM and JDM services). Mentech insists on the concept of“Technology first, quality first” and builds a product strategy based on technology reserves centered on cost-effective solutions. Mentech and its subsidiaries have 363 valid patents, including: 63 invention patents, 46 software copyright registration, 33 papers, and 202 trademarks. The company is involved in the drafting and revision of over 60 national standards, industry standards, corporate standards, and technical specifications. Mentech has six production bases in China (Henan, Hubei, Jiangxi and Guangdong), Vietnam and Malaysia, with a manufacturing area of more than 820,000 square feet, with the most advanced automation equipment and management systems. For more information on Mentech, please visit .

