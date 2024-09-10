Cibus Completes First Field Trials In UK For Pod Shatter Reduction In Winter Oilseed Rape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial data from Pod Shatter Reduction field trials show promising results



The first gene edited trait to complete field trials in oilseed rape in the UK

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural company that develops and licenses traits to seed companies for royalties, today announced that it has completed initial field tests of its Pod Shatter Reduction (PSR) trait in the United Kingdom. The initial data from these trials support Cibus' continuing commercial development of its PSR trait in winter oilseed rape. These trials represent an important progression in the Company's commercial development with the application of Cibus' spring oilseed rape (canola) PSR trait to winter oilseed rape.

Simplified rules, introduced in 2022 by the UK Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs led to a science-based and streamlined regulatory approach that enabled Cibus' PSR trait to be tested in winter oilseed rape under European growing conditions for the first time.

Cibus is a leader in the development of complex gene edited traits in plants like Pod Shatter Reduction in winter oilseed rape. The Company uses its proprietary Rapid Trait Development SystemTM ( RTDS ®), which includes techniques such as Gene Repair Oligonucleotides (GRON) and molecular scissors including Transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), to develop these traits.

Dr. Jim Radtke, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Cibus commented,“The results of these first PSR field trials in winter oilseed rape are very encouraging. We've been able to validate our existing PSR trait's performance under controlled environments now in UK field conditions. These results pave the way for a second season of trials that are now underway.”

Tony Moran, Senior Vice President of International Development and Government Affairs at Cibus added,“Pod shatter in winter oilseed rape can impact growers' productivity and national food security. With potential yield losses of 5% to 25%, we're really excited to see our latest trait tested in European growing conditions. The completion of the first field trials in the UK is an important milestone for our European seed partners and winter oilseed rape farmers. We look forward to delivering the benefits of precision breeding tools to UK farmers and ultimately the broader European agriculture community.”

About Cibus

Cibus is a leading independent plant trait company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. Cibus is not a seed company, but rather a technology company that uses its proprietary gene editing technology to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus' strategy is focused on commercializing productivity traits for the world's major row crops with large acreage such as: canola, rice, soybean, corn and wheat. The Company targets traits that help manage farmers' seed productivity and sustainability challenges such as weeds, disease, and insects. The United Nations estimates that the impacts from these challenges cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus has a current portfolio of six traits, three of which are in commercial development and four of which are multi-crop traits associated with weed management and disease, including Sclerotinia resistance and a new weed management trait which are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Completion of the offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Cibus' control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure to satisfy customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Cibus' management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

