Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In The 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of the Aclaris management team will participate in a fireside chat during the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET in New York, New York.



A webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed through the“Events” page of the“Investors” section of Aclaris' website, The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

...