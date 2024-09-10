ADMA Biologics To Participate In The 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the“Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty biologics, today announced Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare in New York, NY on September 17, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the call will be available under“Events & Webcasts” in the investor section of the Company's website, . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIVTM (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the United States, which provides its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty biologics and human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA holds numerous U.S. and foreign patents related to and encompassing various aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit .

