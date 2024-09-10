Caffil 2024 Interim Financial Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, September 10, 2024
2024 INTERIM financial REPORT
In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local (Caffil) announces that the French version of its 2024 Interim Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 10, 2024, and that it can be obtained from its website:
The English version of the Interim Financial Report 2024 will be available around mid-September 2024 on the website:
