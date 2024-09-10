عربي


Caffil 2024 Interim Financial Report


9/10/2024 7:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, September 10, 2024

2024 INTERIM financial REPORT

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local (Caffil) announces that the French version of its 2024 Interim Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 10, 2024, and that it can be obtained from its website:
The English version of the Interim Financial Report 2024 will be available around mid-September 2024 on the website:

