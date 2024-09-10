Shanghai Taste Announces Grand Opening Of New Dallas Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ShangHai Taste brings its award-winning Shanghainese cuisine to Plano with a new location, led by James Beard-nominated Chef Jimmy Li. Grand opening October 8

- Chef Jimmy LiLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned for its award-winning Shanghainese cuisine, ShangHai Taste is excited to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated new location in Dallas. Situated at 109 Legacy Drive in Plano , this marks Chef Jimmy Li's first venture outside of Nevada, bringing the flavors of Shanghai to Texas.Chef Jimmy Li, a James Beard Award semi-finalist, has built a reputation for his mastery of Shanghainese cuisine, especially his signature Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), earning Shanghai Taste national acclaim. The new Plano location will offer the same award-winning flavors and intimate dining experience that has made Shanghai Taste a beloved destination in Las Vegas.At 1,350 sq ft with just 38 seats, the Plano restaurant mirrors the cozy atmosphere of its sister locations while offering a modern twist with its warm, earth-toned interior, breaking away from the brand's traditional red color scheme. The open-display kitchen will give diners a firsthand look at culinary artistry, providing an immersive dining experience.Chef Jimmy Li shares, "We are thrilled to bring our Shanghainese culinary tradition to this warm and vibrant community. We hope to become a valued part of Plano's outstanding dining scene and we live up to everyone's expectations."The new location is part of the bustling Legacy Century Crossing development, which includes popular restaurants such as Cho Dang Village, Sichuan Folk, Nishiki Ramen, and #1 Noodle. The vibrant mix of eateries offers a diverse range of culinary experiences, making it a dynamic destination for food lovers.In June 2024, Shanghai Taste celebrated the grand opening of its second location in Las Vegas with a traditional lion dance, celebrity guest speakers, and a proclamation from the State of Nevada, recognizing the restaurant's contributions to the local culinary scene. The celebration also included five letters of recommendation, underscoring the restaurant's significance in shaping modern Chinese cuisine in Las Vegas. Shanghai Taste is excited to bring this same level of excellence to the Plano community.The Plano location will soft open from October 1 - 7, 2024, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for October 8, 2024, at 11 AM. The public and media are invited to attend. Guests can look forward to exclusive tastings, entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere that reflects ShangHai Taste's rich culinary heritage.Jiayue Bao (Jay), General Manager and Partner of the Plano location expressed his excitement: "Training under Chef Li and his incredible team in Las Vegas was a transformative experience. The skills I've learned and the values instilled in me have prepared us to bring the same level of excellence to Plano."For more information on the grand opening or press inquiries, please follow us on social media

