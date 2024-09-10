Rescue Hero Meets Wrestling Star: BJP's Yogesh Bairagi And Congress' Vinesh Phogat To Face Off In Julana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) In the BJP's second list for the Haryana Assembly elections, Captain Yogesh Bairagi has been selected to contest from the Julana seat in Jind, where he will face candidate and Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

His name appeared in the second list of 21 candidates released by the BJP on Tuesday.

The Julana seat has gained attention due to the prominent wrestler Vinesh Phogat's candidacy, and with the announcement of Bairagi as BJP's candidate, it is expected to be an interesting contest.

Captain Yogesh Bairagi is a former Air India pilot and is reported to be from Safidon city in Jind district, Haryana. He is the Vice President of the Haryana wing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and co-convenor of the BJP Sports Cell of the state, and has been working at the grassroots level.

Yogesh Bairagi, 35, is renowned for his dedicated service during crucial moments, such as his involvement in rescue and relief operations during the Chennai floods and his role in the Vande Bharat mission - a government initiative to repatriate stranded Indian nationals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and particularly impressed by the success of the Vande Bharat mission, Bairagi was motivated to join the BJP. Reports indicate that Bairagi's decision to enter politics was significantly influenced by the challenges faced by his native village.

On September 4, the BJP announced its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been fielded from the Ladwa constituency, and several newcomers to the party have also been given tickets for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat, who has transitioned from being a wrestler to a politician, joined Congress last week and is advocating for athletes' rights.

The Haryana Assembly elections for the state's 90 seats will be held on October 5, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.