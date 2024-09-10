Nicaragua’S Descent Into Authoritarianism: Brazil Joins UN Condemnation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant shift, Brazil has joined the United Nations in condemning Nicaragua's human rights abuses under President Daniel Ortega's regime.



This move comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations. Brazil had previously refrained from criticizing Ortega, hoping to maintain open dialogue.



However, recent events have strained relations. Nicaragua expelled Brazil 's ambassador in August 2024, closed a Brazilian chamber of commerce, and publicly attacked President Lula.



The UN's latest report paints a grim picture of Nicaragua's human rights situation. Arbitrary detentions have surged, with 131 opposition figures imprisoned as of May 2024, up from 54 in June 2023. Ten more arrests occurred between June and July 2024.



The report documents disturbing cases of torture and sexual abuse. Seven detainees reported rape, sexual abuse, and electric shocks. Three endured testicular strangulation. All showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.







Religious freedoms face severe restrictions. At least 27 Catholic priests and seminarians were arbitrarily detained between October 2023 and January 2024. Thirty-one clergy members were expelled from the country.



The Ortega government has systematically dismantled civil society. Over 300 organizations, including women's rights groups, have had their legal status revoked. This crackdown extends to independent media and universities.



UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk called for urgent change, describing Nicaragua's crisis as "multifaceted" and ongoing since 2018.



With elections scheduled for 2026, the UN stresses the importance of respecting political participation rights.



In short, this situation highlights the erosion of democracy in Nicaragua and its impact on regional stability. Brazil's stance shift underscores the growing international concern over Ortega's authoritarian rule.

