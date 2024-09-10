NIP Group's Estar FPS Division Claims 2024 WCG Crossfire Championship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a thrilling display of skill and teamwork, eStar Gaming (eStar) 's FPS division, representing the NIP Group, stormed to victory at the 2024 World Games (WCG) CrossFire tournament. The event, held from August 31st to September 1st in Jakarta, Indonesia, saw eStar's squad dominate the competition with a flawless record of three consecutive victories.

The Chinese powerhouse fielded a formidable roster of six: xyu, quzi, hxh, YGao, care, and 67. This dream team proved unstoppable, as they systematically dismantled top-tier opponents from Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia over the two-day esports extravaganza.

Founded in 2000, the WCG is one of the most prestigious esports events globally. The 2024 WCG CrossFire tournament brought together elite teams from four countries to compete in a round-robin format for the championship title. The eStar's FPS division earned its place in the WCG by winning the 2024 CrossFire Glory Cup in July, securing the honor of representing China in this international competition.

As the confetti settled in Jakarta, it became clear that eStar's victory was more than just a win for the team. It was a resounding statement of their prowess on the global esports stage, showcasing the team's passion, skill, and competitive spirit to the world. This triumph not only marks a major breakthrough for eStar in the CrossFire competitions but also highlights their ability to excel under pressure against top-tier opponents from various countries.

About NIP Group

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG ) is a digital entertainment company created for a growing global audience of gaming and esports fans. The business was formed in 2023 through a merger between legendary esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas and digital sports group ESV5, which includes eStar Gaming, a world-leader in mobile esports. Building on the success of its competitive teams with an innovative mix of business ventures, including talent management, event production, hospitality and game publishing, NIP Group is developing transformational experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans worldwide, to expand its global footprint and engage digital-first gamers where they are. NIP Group currently has operations in Sweden, China, Abu Dhabi and Brazil, and its esports rosters participate across multiple game titles at the biggest events around the world.

About eStar Gaming

Founded in 2014, eStar Gaming is a leading esports brand in China. The club owns multiple game divisions, including Honor of Kings (Wuhan eStarPro Team), QQ Speed, Cross Fire, and Call of Duty. As the top-ranked team in the KPL professional league, eStar has an impressive record of championships and numerous awards, including the first mobile esports gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and multiple Honor of Kings International Championship titles.

SOURCE NIP Group

