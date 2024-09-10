Affimed To Present At The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 14:00 Central European Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Affimed's website at . A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed's website for 30 days after the call.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed's management, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at ... or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company's innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company's proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives. For more about the Company's people, pipeline and partners, please visit: .

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Director, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: ...

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102