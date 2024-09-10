EKOUAER Unveils Spring/Summer 2025 Collection At New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EKOUAER , celebrated for its accessible luxurious and comfortable loungewear, made a remarkable entrance at New York Week with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2025 Collection. Held at Cipriani, New York, this event marked a significant milestone for the brand, as it took the prestigious fashion stage for the first time, signaling a new chapter in its global journey.The new collection, themed“Pure Comfort, Soft Elegance,” embodies EKOUAER's commitment to creating timeless pieces that blend sophistication with comfort. The collection is designed to inspire people to embrace their true selves, celebrating the warmth of family and the beauty of everyday life. Each piece is meticulously crafted, focusing on soft fabrics, breathable comfort, and an enveloping warmth that makes it a cherished addition to any wardrobe.Supermodel Helena Christensen opened the runway for EKOUAER, wearing a piece from the brand's classic collection. A celebrated figure in fashion for decades, Helena has graced the covers of Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar, and made significant contributions to art and design. Her timeless beauty and graceful presence on the runway perfectly captured the essence of the collection, creating a visual feast for the audience.The event featured two distinct collections. The first, a reflection of EKOUAER's in-house design team, showcased an array of elegant loungewear that exuded effortless chic while being supremely soft and comfortable. Each piece of loungewear was crafted from carefully selected, breathable fabrics and was meticulously tested and refined to ensure optimal comfort and fit.The second collection, titled“Floral Moments,” was a special runway series created in collaboration with renowned Italian designer Isabella Cortese, co-founder of Nube Studio. This exclusive collection draws inspiration from the simplicity of minimalism and the beauty of nature, capturing the essence of three distinct floral moments: the early morning mist, the golden sunset, and the serene midnight seamlessly blending minimalism with the beauty of natural flowers, Ekouaer and Isabella Cortese are crafting not just a visual aesthetic but also a philosophy of life-a journey of exploring both nature and the inner self.The significance of EKOUAER's debut at New York Fashion Week cannot be overstated. This event represents a pivotal moment in the brand's journey towards global recognition. Driven by a commitment to express its core values on one of the most prestigious fashion stages, EKOUAER seeks to convey a sense of comfort and tranquility, emphasizing simplicity and freedom in fashion. Its presence at NYFW is not just about displaying collections, but about communicating a deeper mission to inspire and connect with audiences worldwide. The brand aims to reinforce its identity and invite a broader audience to engage with its vision.About EKOUAERFounded in 2015, EKOUAER is dedicated to creating loungewear that combines softness, comfort, and timeless elegance. The brand's mission is to help individuals unwind and savor life's quieter moments, fostering a state of tranquility and peace. EKOUAER's dedication to these principles has resonated with over 20 million clients globally, making it a trusted name in the world of loungewear.For more information, please visit:Brand Website:Amazon Store:IG:FB:

