Scaled Agile, Inc. Launches Government Solutions Partner Program

Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, today announced the launch of its Solutions Partner (GSP) program. This initiative further strengthens Scaled Agile's commitment to supporting government entities as they adapt to the rapidly evolving demands of the digital age.

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and fast-paced technology, government organizations must deliver services at the speed of innovation. SAFe provides the framework necessary for government entities to better serve citizens with agility and efficiency.

The GSP program equips consulting firms with the SAFe tools they need, which, combined with industry-validated expertise and deep knowledge of the public sector, gives government clients confidence that they are working with partners who truly understand their unique operating environments.

Additionally, the migration of top tech talent from Silicon Valley into public service is accelerating change in how government work is done. This shift brings fresh perspectives and cutting-edge thought leadership to help governments modernize and streamline their operations, further amplifying the value of the GSP program.

"Through the Government Solutions Partner program, we're empowering firms to help government organizations innovate faster and improve outcomes that best serve citizens," said Adam Mattis, Principal, Government, Technology, and Expert Programs at Scaled Agile. "This program is also supported by our recent announcement of a new group of gSPCTs, who bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to advancing outcomes within the government sector."

