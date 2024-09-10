Drought And Wildfires Delay Soybean Planting In Brazil’S Key Agricultural States

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's main soybean-producing regions face significant challenges as drought and wildfires delay planting in Paraná and Mato Grosso states. The situation highlights the growing impact of climate change on agriculture.



Soybean planting in Paraná, scheduled to begin September 1st, remains stalled. In Mato Grosso, farmers are cautious despite the end of the sanitary void period on October 7th.



Brazil has seen a 100% increase in heat sources in 2024 compared to the previous year. The country recorded 159,411 hotspots so far, up from 79,315 in 2023.



Mato Grosso leads with 14,617 fire outbreaks, six times more than last year's 2,626. Humidity levels in south-central Mato Grosso are alarmingly low, below 6.5%, far from the ideal 20-30% range.



Soil temperatures exceeding 60 °C severely hinder seed germination. Experts advise farmers to wait for rain forecasts before planting, expected only in early spring.







September is set to be the driest month on record for most of Brazil . Some regions in Mato Grosso may reach 200 days without rain, with relief possibly arriving late in the month.



The USDA estimates Brazil's 2024/25 soybean production at 169 million tons. However, current conditions may impact crop vigor and yield potential.



Adding to concerns, La Niña is expected to arrive this month, potentially bringing drier conditions to parts of South America until February.



This situation underscores the vulnerability of Brazil's agricultural sector to climate variability and the need for adaptive strategies in the face of changing weather patterns.

MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108656470