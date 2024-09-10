Tradingblock Appoints Michael Martin As Vice President Of Market Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Martin brings nearly two decades of services experience to the new role

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingBlock , a provider of custom trading solutions for institutions, individuals and Registered Advisors (RIAs), today announced the appointment of Michael Martin as Vice President of Strategy.

Martin brings more than 18 years of financial services experience to the new role, where he will lead TradingBlock's marketing, content development and investor education initiatives across the company's three business lines.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to TradingBlock to support our next stage of growth and address the surging demand for customizable trading technology that meets traders – whether they be institutional, individual or RIA – where they're at," said TradingBlock Founder, President and CEO Jere Wickert. "Michael's expertise, diverse background and visionary approach will be instrumental in helping us seize new market opportunities."

Over the course of his career, Martin has evolved from a licensed options broker to a leader in content strategy. Before joining TradingBlock, he was the Head of Content for tastytrade's Digital Assets division, where he spearheaded initiatives that boosted brand visibility and engagement on platforms like tastylive, tastycrypto, DailyFX and Luckbox Magazine.

Martin previously worked as an options broker at thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade, where he also wrote the TD Ameritrade Market Newsletter. He holds Series 3, 4, 7 and 63 securities registrations, and his expertise spans the options markets, volatility analysis, equities and digital currencies. Martin's work has appeared in numerous outlets, including the Financial Times.

"I'm excited to be joining TradingBlock at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," Martin said. "The financial services technology landscape is rapidly evolving, which not only presents exciting challenges but myriad opportunities as well. I look forward to creating impactful content that speaks to investors and drives engagement and conversions for TradingBlock's impressive platform."

About TradingBlock

TradingBlock is a comprehensive trading technology platform and prime brokerage solutions provider launched in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago. Made for the way you trade, TradingBlock offers highly customizable trading tools across three lines of business serving small institutions, hedge funds and asset managers, sophisticated individual traders and independent RIA firms. When it comes to building, implementing and supporting custom trading technology, TradingBlock provides customers with a top-tier development team that can meet their unique and evolving demands. TradingBlock is a member of

FINRA ,

SIPC

and

NFA . For more information, visit

tradingblock .

Media Contact

Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower

[email protected]

424-317-4868

SOURCE TradingBlock