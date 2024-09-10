The 2024 State Star Award Winners Announced For America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the America's SBDC State Star awards will be honored at a private reception at the Georgia Aquarium on Tuesday, September 10th, during the 45th Annual America's SBDC Conference.

The SBDC State Star Award is the highest recognition for individual achievement within America's SBDC Network. State Stars are nominated by their peers, and winners are selected by their State Directors. The State Stars are those who demonstrate exemplary performance, make significant contributions to their Networks, and are committed to the success of America's small businesses.



Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO says, "These remarkable and driven leaders are transforming their communities by introducing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies that align with the demands of today's economy. Small businesses thrive when they are linked to a supportive community, like the SBDC Network, which wholeheartedly advocates for their growth and success."

In addition to being recognized at our State Stars Reception, Growthwheel International has graciously offered complimentary access to its Growthwheel program to the State Stars Winners since 2015.

The 2024 America's SBDC State Star Awards go to:

Emily Moore , Alabama

Kendra Conroy , Alaska

Marie Platowski-Beals , Arizona

Mary Beth Brooks , Arkansas

Rhonda Lowe , Central California

Brett Dickstein , Los Angeles CA

Sophie Konuwa , Northern California

Kathleen Swift , Orange County / Inland Empire

Diana Barbiani , San Diego & Imperial

Erin McCuskey , Colorado

Scott W. Arnold , Connecticut

Tom Thunstrom , Delaware

Ashley-Dior Thomas , District of Columbia

Yolanda Goodloe , Florida

Rick McMurtrey , Georgia

Lydia Santiago , Hawai'i

Margaret Bushee , Idaho

Ann Friederichs , Illinois

Ginnie Faller , Indiana

Jenica Johnson , Iowa

Mary Ann Riederer , Kansas

Janet Flaugh , Kentucky

Virendra Chhikara , Louisiana

Stephanie Case , Maine

Brandon Mason , Maryland

Paula Murphy , Massachusetts

Shawn Preissle , Michigan

Curt Walczak , Minnesota

Patrice Harris , Mississippi

Ed Lahue , Missouri

Quincy Walter , Montana

Alan Mauricio Martinez Davalos , Nebraska

Carlos Mejia Castillo , Nevada

Kyla Brustin , New Hampshire

Robert (Bob) Palumbo , New Jersey

Deborah Collins , New Mexico

Willa Smith , New York

Joel Harper , North Carolina

Nicole Evans, North Dakota

Roman Manibusan Tudela , CNMI

Peter M. Young , Ohio

Emily Beesley , Oklahoma

Sean Harry , Oregon

Geraldine Mitagyow, Pacific Islands

Ray Haden , Pennsylvania

Ginette Fraticelli , Puerto Rico

Maggie Longo , Rhode Island

Jim Johnson , South Carolina

Jim Whitcomb , South Dakota

Stephen Williams , Tennessee

Charles Capers , Texas Gulf Coast

Roger Swift , North Texas

Dick Barden , Northwest Texas

Crystal Darby , South-West Texas

Aaron Griffiths , Utah

Phyllis Ershowsky , Vermont

Debra Thompson , Virgin Island

Timm Johnson , Virginia

Giselle Saguid , Washington

Sharon Stratton , West Virginia

Anne Inman , Wisconsin

Kayley Achi , Wyoming











For more information about America's SBDC State Star Awards and the conference, please visit

About America's SBDC Program : America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at .

Press Contact:

Melissa Strain

America's SBDC

(703) 864-0844

