KBR Expands Support Of Australia's Critical Submarine Rotational Program, Progressing Pathway For AUKUS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) today announced that it has been awarded a contract to continue to deliver technical design services at HMAS Stirling by the Security and Estate Group and the Australian Submarine Agency. This work will support the sovereign nuclear-powered submarines facilities and infrastructure program, enabling the Submarine Rotational Force (SRF) – West, and accelerating Australia's ability to safely own, operate, maintain and sustain its own future nuclear powered submarine fleet.

Building on the design and construction work already underway, KBR will continue to integrate the unique capabilities of Frazer Nash Consultancy, a KBR company, to support a safety-led approach for nuclear technical solutions. KBR's expertise involves developing solutions for maritime infrastructure, low-level radioactive waste management, submarine maintenance support facilities, estate planning, digital integration and systems engineering requirements.

The new work at HMAS Stirling follows KBR's announcement that the company would provide concept design services for the new nuclear-powered submarine construction yard at Osborne in South Australia, which is critical to deliver the new SSN-AUKUS submarines to the Royal Australian Navy.



"KBR's infrastructure, design, nuclear safety and systems experience will be the cornerstone for shaping the future capability required to build and sustain nuclear powered submarines," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

"KBR is delighted to have been selected to undertake this incredibly important infrastructure work. The trust that has been placed in us is testament to our long history at HMAS Stirling and the world class capabilities that we can contribute to this critical national security endeavour."

KBR has been providing infrastructure design to the Security and Estate Group and the Royal Australian Navy at HMAS Stirling for several years through the Navy Capability Infrastructure Subprogram (NCIS) and Defence Fuels Transformation Program (DFTP). The company has also been working with Defence on its Nuclear-Powered Submarine program since late 2021.



