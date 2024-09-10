STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF DFW CAPITAL PARTNERS' INVESTMENT IN B&A

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of DFW Capital Partners' ("DFW") in B&A (the "Company"), a leading information systems integrator on behalf of agencies.

Headquartered in McLean, Va., B&A provides solutions through six primary service offerings: Cloud Migration & Modernization, Agile DevSecOps Delivery, Application Transformation, Data Science & Analytics, Human Capital Management, and Operations & Enablement. With the support of DFW, B&A is well-positioned to achieve its long-term objectives of enhancing its technical service offerings, investing in strategic growth initiatives, and pursuing new market opportunities.

"We were immediately impressed by B&A's management team and the Company's remarkable 30+ year history of providing high quality information technology modernization services. B&A's ability to grow alongside the nation's most critical government agencies and evolve through technological change in the industry highlights their deep commitment to customer success. We are thrilled to partner with the B&A team and support them in navigating the next chapter of their growth story," said Doug Gilbert, Partner at DFW, adding, "We also appreciate the support and partnership provided by Stellus during the transaction process and we look forward to working together to accelerate B&A's growth."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with DFW and the entire B&A team," said Colin Baker, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, "we believe the Company's comprehensive service offering, along with DFW's experience in the sector, will position B&A well as they continue to scale."

