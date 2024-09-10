Meviy Expands Sheet Metal Service With New Wet Paint Coating Options To Enhance Safety And Visual Appeal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the addition of "wet paint" products to its Sheet Metal service. This expansion includes five new coating colors including red, orange, light blue, yellow-green, and brown, designed to meet the diverse needs of engineers and manufacturers, particularly in enhancing safety and

visual differentiation within industrial settings.

Example parts with Wet Paint

Detailed information on the new color options and their specifications

"The introduction of our 'wet paint' products, along with these new color options, allows our customers to choose coatings that meet their functional and safety requirements while also achieving the desired visual impact," states Dan Petersen, meviy Public Relations.

To ensure the highest quality, meviy has implemented rigorous quality check methods. These include using a film thickness gauge, tape to check adhesion, and a cross-cut sample test. The appearance of each coated part is visually inspected for color consistency, dust, spots, dimples, and other potential defects by referring to a defect size estimation chart. Additionally, screws are used to verify the functionality of tapped holes, ensuring that the coating does not compromise usability.

Please note, the wet paint option is currently available exclusively for metric thickness. While it is not yet offered for inch gauges, it will be introduced in the near future.

About meviy:

meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions,

MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

