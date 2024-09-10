Proprio Successfully Completes 50 Surgeries Using First AI-Powered Surgical Platform Unveils Massive Dataset

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ushers in a new era where surgery is no longer a one-off event but an opportunity to gather data to radically improve the practice of surgery and its role in the healthcare economy.

Proprio , the global leader in AI-powered surgical technology, announced today that its innovative surgical guidance platform, Paradigm , has reached a significant milestone with 50 successful surgeries completed. These procedures were performed by Dr. Richard Bransford, a world-renowned leader in spine surgery and clinical education at the influential University of Washington Medical Center, along with other leading surgeons.

"Since the first-in-human surgery using Proprio less than a year ago, I have witnessed immense progress and benefits from incorporating this technology into spinal surgery," said Dr. Bransford. "This system's unprecedented visualization and data collection capabilities offer a level of precision far beyond previous methods. As this technology becomes widely adopted, I am confident that it will drive better outcomes for patients, revolutionizing the field of spinal surgery and improving the standard of care."

The Proprio Paradigm platform is a new sensing modality aiding surgeons in the operating room while recording data to fuel a breakthrough digital twin capability - essentially modeling the potential results of key decisions. Leveraging an array of advanced computer vision sensors, Paradigm captures high-definition views of the surgery and integrates vast amounts of data (e.g., CT, MRI, operative plans) to deliver real-time 3D anatomical mapping – akin to Google Maps for surgery. This intelligent platform adapts to changes in the patient's body, providing surgeons with tools and insights to improve outcomes.

In the first 50 surgeries with Paradigm, surgical teams successfully placed hundreds of implants with positive results across a range of challenging surgeries, from scoliosis to collapsed discs. On average, use of Paradigm led to a 10X reduction in radiation-based imaging as highly experienced surgeons and early career residents used the technology to safely and swiftly traverse complex anatomy and accomplish their goals.

Proprio's mission is to impact billions of underserved patients globally by enabling skilled surgeons to scale their abilities and address a shortage of millions of clinicians. Throughout eight years of development, the company collected thousands of terabytes of data and ran tens of thousands of simulations and tests. Proprio collected input from hundreds of surgeons across dozens of surgical specialties in the design of Paradigm. The platform is expanding to leading hospitals in the US and abroad throughout 2024 and 2025.

"Reaching 50 successful surgeries in a tremendously complex specialty, like spine, is a huge milestone for Proprio. It is just the very beginning for us," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Proprio. "80% of humans do not have access to the healthcare they need. We are immensely motivated to expand the reach of this essential technology to all of surgery, making it accessible to more surgeons and patients globally. Our goal is to extend the boundaries of what humans and computers can do together and to continue to shape the AI-driven future of surgery."

Proprio is the leading medical technology company creating the new way of seeingTM in surgery. Developed out of the University of Washington Paul Allen School of Computer Science, named for the famed co-founder of Microsoft, Proprio uses advances in light field rendering, computer vision and AI to deliver a new 3D sensing modality and digital twin modeling capability for surgery. The Proprio Paradigm platform synthesizes views from multiple inputs for navigating anatomy and surgical environments in 3D. Proprio's goal is to dramatically improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients throughout the world by using advanced data and AI to inform more predictive intelligence in surgery. Proprio is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including DCVC, BOLD Capital Partners, Bird B. AG, Intel, HTC, and Alan Frazier, founder of Frazier Healthcare Partners.

