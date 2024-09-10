Terry Dunlap, Former Co-Founder And CEO Of Refirm Labs, Joins Netrise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran cybersecurity innovator will help drive the company's next phase of growth and build greater awareness of software security risks

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise , the company providing granular visibility into the world's software while helping companies inventory and control software assets and detect and respond to software risks, today announced that Terry Dunlap has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development. A serial entrepreneur and thought leader, Dunlap will lead the company into its next growth phase and accelerate innovation.

Terry Dunlap, SVP of Corporate Strategy & Development, NetRise

Continue Reading

"Terry's talent, proven track record, and expertise are invaluable as we accelerate our growth and build awareness on the hidden dangers of blind trust in software," said Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise. "From hacking to IoT and firmware vulnerabilities, his first-hand knowledge makes him a strategic addition to our leadership team. I am thrilled to welcome Terry to NetRise as we continue our momentum in delivering the industry's most innovative software supply chain detection and response platform."

A former teen hacker who was arrested for credit card fraud and later went on to work at the National Security Agency (NSA) as a Global Network Vulnerability Analyst to help discover security vulnerabilities, today Dunlap is a recognized cybersecurity industry leader and innovator who brings a 20-plus-year track record of proven success solving critical cybersecurity problems. After Dunlap left the NSA, he launched and founded two successful cybersecurity companies:



Tactical Network Solutions

providing offensive cyber capabilities ReFirm Labs, Inc. , a provider of the industry's first proactive IoT and firmware security solutions that was acquired by Microsoft in 2021

Most recently, Dunlap co-founded Gray Hat Academy, which provides cybersecurity professionals advanced training in hardware hacking and embedded exploitation.



"Protecting the software supply chain is a critical, complex problem that is frequently underestimated," said Dunlap. "NetRise is focused on not only creating market recognition of the problem that they solve, but also its magnitude and urgency. Many solutions specifically target companies that develop software but not those that use it, such as the enterprise community. The NetRise team has a deep understanding of the challenges their customers face and developed a robust platform designed to serve the entire software supply chain industry - from software developers to users. I'm excited to join NetRise as we work together to expand our footprint and help organizations detect and respond to software risks."

NetRise has experienced tremendous growth in the past year, with new, innovative product launches, strategic partnerships, and recognition from coveted industry awards. As the company embarks on its next phase of growth, NetRise will continue to grow its innovation capabilities to help organizations build a comprehensive inventory of software assets, proactively respond to security risks, and strengthen their product software and/or software supply chain security posture.

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community, and U.S. federal government to solve the software supply chain security problem. The company is partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites, and many more.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE NetRise