Barclays Joins Versana, Accelerating The Digital Transformation Of The Global Corporate Loan Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced the closing of a $26 million capital raise with the addition of Barclays as an investor in its centralized, real-time digital data platform. Existing investors of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, and also participated in this round. In addition, Barclays joins as a subscriber and provider of its agented corporate loan data, becoming the tenth bank to commit to Versana's next-generation platform.

As a major player in the U.S. and Europe, Barclays' inclusion is clear evidence of Versana's growing success in transforming the $7 trillion broadly syndicated loan and private corporate credit markets globally.

"The significance of bringing Barclays in as an investor, subscriber and agent data contributor is a huge win for the global syndicated loan market," said

Versana's Founding CEO Cynthia E. Sachs . "Their significant commitment, alongside meaningful follow-on investments from our existing investors, validates the market's confidence in our game-changing platform."

The addition of Barclays as a key stakeholder also advances Versana's plans to expand globally. Barclays' long-established foothold in the U.K. and Europe, along with its franchise in the U.S., further strengthens Versana's mission.

"As a global leader in the debt capital markets, we are thrilled to join Versana to support their U.S. growth, as well as lead them into the U.K. and European markets in the coming year," said Tim Hartzell, Global Head of Portfolio Management at Barclays . "We're excited to partner with our industry peers in this much needed initiative and accelerate the long-awaited digital transformation of this important asset class."

Versana's rapid growth is further evidenced by having over 4,800 corporate loan facilities (Revolvers, Term Loan As and Term Loan Bs) totaling $2.7 trillion in commitments on its industry-leading platform.



"As we leverage and scale our core digital data product into new innovative solutions, Barclays is the perfect partner to help us expand geographically to modernize the global syndicated loan market from front to back," said Sachs . "We're excited to welcome Barclays and greatly look forward to further developing this valuable relationship."

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and technology company transforming the syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agent banks' corporate loan data on a real-time basis, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana is fast becoming the technology of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the corporate loan market. For more information, visit versana .

