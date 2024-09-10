Mesur.Io Recognized As Uplink Top Innovator In World Economic Forum's Traceability For Circularity Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advancing global transparency and supporting circular business models through cutting-edge technology.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur, a leader in traceability and chain solutions, has been recognized as one of 13 winners in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Traceability for Circularity Challenge. The program is funded by Accenture and supported by 11 ecosystem partners who want innovative solutions that provide business insights on value chain data and support new circular business models for everyday materials and consumer goods.

mesur is honored to be named an "UpLink Top Innovator" as part of WEF's prestigious challenge.

'The Intelligence Standard for Modern Supply Chains,' mesur's winning submission, addresses critical challenges that circular business models face. These challenges include traceability, data collection, and economic viability. By focusing on resolving these challenges, mesur continues to be the intelligence standard for ethical and sustainable supply chains by offering real-time monitoring and secure data exchange across electronics, textiles, and food production industries.

The solution helps business leaders track the lifecycle of materials, meet regulatory requirements, and adopt sustainable practices.

"mesur's foundation lies in our commitment to deploy next-generation intelligence technologies and adhere to global standards like those set by W3C and IETF. Because our AI is built on these rigorous standards, mesur preserves privacy, improves interoperability, and illuminates tamper-evident supply chain information. This allows our customers to build resilient, transparent, ethical supply chains. Our collaboration with US CBP showcases how these innovations support a more secure and responsible global supply chain," said Mike Prorock, Founder and CEO of mesur.

"Our ability to participate in the World Economic Forum's program means that we not only advance our technology capabilities but also contribute to a global movement to address the economic realities of sustainability," added Liz Isley, Director of International Trade at mesur. "Supporting circular business models enables companies of all sizes to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive marketplace, ultimately fostering economic growth and resilience."

About mesur

mesur is a leading provider of traceability and supply chain solutions dedicated to enhancing supply chain operations' transparency, security, and efficiency. With a focus on global standards and ethical practices, mesur supports stakeholders throughout the supply chain, assisting them in making informed decisions and achieving greater sustainability and profitability.

Media Contact: Liz Isley, [email protected]

SOURCE mesur