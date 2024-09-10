S64 Appoints Shawn Ko As Head Of South Korea

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the leading alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, has today announced the appointment in Seoul of Shawn Ko as Head of South Korea. This strategic move follows a year of significant growth across the region and will further bolster S64's footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.



Shawn is a markets and alternative specialist with 20 years' experience focussed on South Korea. Prior to S64, he worked for 15 years at Deutsche Bank, leading coverage of South Korean financial institutions. In this capacity Shawn developed an unparalleled track record in connecting Korean strategic investors and institutions to global private markets investment opportunities and solutions.

Shawn will be located in Seoul and will spearhead S64's operations across South Korea. The region is a key strategic priority for S64 where the company works closely with local wealth managers, asset managers and financial institutions, optimising their access to private markets through S64's market leading product manufacturing capabilities and technology solutions.

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of private markets retail access solutions, regulated products (including ELITFs and AUTs), evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Tarun Nagpal, CEO of S64, commented :“Shawn is an excellent addition to S64's leadership team in APAC. Alongside other recent strategic hires, Shawn's appointment further fortifies S64's position in APAC and underscores the significant demand that we are seeing in South Korea for S64's private markets technology, solutions, and products. Shawn brings to S64 a vast amount of local markets expertise and deep investor connectivity that will be of great benefit to our clients.”

Shawn Ko, Head of Korea, said: "I am excited to be joining S64 during this pivotal phase in the company's evolution. S64 is the leader in innovation for private markets technology and product manufacturing solutions, and I look forward to driving the firm's growth in South Korea which is such an important market.”

Shawn's appointment represents the latest in a series of strategic hires globally for S64 following the recent appointment of Matt Stovald as Head of Australia and Marcus Glover as CTO.

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world's first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64's innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets - from structuring and onboarding to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for over a decade.

