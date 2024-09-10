CTERA And MTI Expand Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two companies join forces to drive French and global adoption of data center solutions and services

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA , the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, today announced it has expanded its partnership with MTI, a Ricoh Company, a specialist provider of security and data center solutions and services delivering a full portfolio from assessment, design, and deployment support to ongoing management. MTI was CTERA's partner of the year in 2023 and will now focus on leading the full range of digital transformation initiatives to deliver unprecedented performance in a full stack solution.

The focus of the agreement between CTERA and MTI is to continue to deliver customized, global managed services associated with enterprise class storage, with simpler implementation and affordability. MTI has been working with CTERA to develop solutions to provide comprehensive, full-scale solutions that cost-effectively reduce data center footprint.

"At MTI, it is our mission to provide the highest level of assessment, expertise and solution deployment to our growing list of clients,” said Didier Pichon, vice president, sales and marketing, MTI.“With CTERA, we are able to deliver some of the industry's best cyberstorage solutions, for increased business agility and a personalized digital transformation initiative customizing the customer's specific needs. We have enjoyed MTI's increased momentum in working with CTERA and are happy to engage in this next level of partnership with the company and team.”

MTI is a global solutions and service provider, committed to operational excellence with a deep understanding of market needs gained through thousands of client and partner engagements. MTI has over 35 years' experience in working across public and private market sectors, which has enabled the company to develop proven methodologies and best practices aligned with recognized industry standards including ITIL, and Prince2.

“Ongoing technological evolution in file services combined with unfailing support in a cost-effective package; these are the needs of our customers. CTERA only works with leading partners to ensure the delivery of these best-of-breed solutions,” said Rebecca Cairns, EMEA Channel Director, CTERA.“With MTI, we know we have a partner that provides a depth of knowledge from its decades of experience in the industry to onboard customers seamlessly while supporting the best user experience. We're so pleased to extend our relationship with MTI to further engage the French and global marketscapes.”

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit .

About MTI

MTI is a recognized expert in IT infrastructure solutions and has been on the market for over 35 years.

With the highest levels of certification, MTI specializes in 3 areas: Datacenter, Security & Cloud. The company offers audit, design, deployment, support, maintenance and managed services. It supports IT departments at every stage of their projects, from the initial thinking phase through to implementation and operational follow-up.

All our offerings take into account our customers' business, technical and financial requirements, to build the solution best suited to their needs. These offers draw on the expertise of MTI's teams, and are built around solutions from a number of strategic technology partners.

MTI is part of the Ricoh Group, a global provider of digital workspace solutions. MTI is present in France, the UK and Germany, supporting more than 1,850 customers worldwide and maintaining over 3,000 installations. For further information:

