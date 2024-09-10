Announcing Peeranalyst, Powered By 1,000,000+ Minutes Of User Expert Conversations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PeerSpot announces today the launch of PeerAnalyst, a buying intelligence platform that empowers software buyers to make informed vendor decisions based on peers.

PeerAnalyst goes beyond traditional product reviews by providing a platform powered by over one million minutes of in-depth phone interviews with expert users. Using PeerAnalyst, software buyers can:

o Perform research on 3,000 industry-leading cybersecurity and IT products from over 500 companies, including Cisco, Crowdstrike, and Palo Alto Networks.

o Listen in on 80,000 recorded interviews with expert users about what they think of leading software products.

o Surface product insights including ROI, room for improvement, and valuable features.

o Download personalized buyers guides customized by use case, industry, and company size.

o Request private calls with user experts to ask specific questions or to conduct product reference calls (additional fees apply).

o Engage in product discussions and Q&A from PeerSpot's community of 790,000 technology professionals.

PeerAnalyst enhances the research process by providing analyst-quality insights, along with the ability to schedule a private phone call with a software user expert for follow up questions. Buyers can quickly identify the most relevant information for their needs, making it easier to select the best technology vendor.

Russell Rothstein, Founder and CEO of PeerSpot, stated,“Software buyers trust peers more than other sources including traditional analysts, but the Internet has become flooded with shallow and unreliable reviews. We're proud to offer PeerAnalyst, giving software buyers access to the high-quality content they need from the peers they can rely on.”

About PeerSpot

PeerSpot is the authority on enterprise technology. The PeerSpot Buying Intelligence Platform is where tech professionals go to get the most reliable information on enterprise tech - so they can be sure what they buy is exactly what they need. Powered by a community of over 760,000 enterprise tech professionals who share their expertise, PeerSpot provides in-depth reviews, buyer's guides, online forums, and more, giving professionals the confidence to make the right decision.

