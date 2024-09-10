Neurotechnology Introduces Megamatcher ID Multimodal Biometric Authentication System For Mobile And Web Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for NeurotechnologyVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of MegaMatcher ID , a development tool to integrate secure multimodal biometric authentication capabilities for personal mobile and web applications. It includes face recognition, fingerprint (slap) recognition and voice recognition within the same product and unified API.MegaMatcher ID extends the system architecture of Face Verification, also from Neurotechnology, with the new Voice Verification and Slap Verification development tools. Each tool is also available as a standalone product. Slap Verification enables contactless fingerprint enrollment and verification via a smartphone camera, using proprietary AI-based fingerprint segmentation and Neurotechnology's top-ranked NIST algorithms. Voice Verification enables text-independent voice recognition on mobile and web applications with optimal balance between security and usability.“We are one of the very few companies to own multiple biometric recognition technologies, including fingerprint, face, and voice modalities, that are suitable for mobile devices,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology.“Within a unified product tailored for the digital ID domain, MegaMatcher ID combines the excellence of our latest contactless algorithms and decades of experience providing thousands of customers worldwide with versatile, reliable, open and well-supported software solutions for biometrics.”Available both as a multi-platform Software Development Kit (SDK) for mobile applications and as a web service, MegaMatcher ID can be adapted for different use cases for unsupervised identity authentication. Compared to single-modality solutions, it can leverage the flexibility and enhanced security that are provided by the use of multiple biometric modalities. MegaMatcher ID can also be integrated with other Neurotechnology products – such as MegaMatcher ABIS, MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher On Card – for the complete management of biometric data workflow in identity solutions.MegaMatcher ID is compatible with Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android platforms for a simpler and more efficient implementation. The versatile API provides the options for enrolling, verification, liveness check, quality check, ICAO checks, age estimation and several other functionalities.MegaMatcher ID and its related products can be tailored to a variety of applications, including digital onboarding, online banking, government e-services and other similar industries.MegaMatcher ID and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A demo application of the web service is available at . An Android demo, a trial version of the SDK and a trial version of the web service are also available . For more information, go to or .About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

