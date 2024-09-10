Ebankit Establishes US Headquarters In Atlanta, Expanding Presence In Vibrant Fintech Business Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portuguese FinTech leader ebankIT opens US headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, reinforcing commitment to innovation and growth in the digital sector.

- Hillery Champagne, Executive Director of FinTech AtlantaATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ebankIT , a leading omnichannel digital banking solution provider headquartered in Porto, Portugal, is excited to announce the opening of its new US headquarters in the Atlanta metro area. This strategic expansion further solidifies ebankIT's commitment to serving the growing FinTech industry and fostering innovation to financial institutions in the digital banking sector.The Atlanta metro area, known for its vibrant FinTech business community, offers ebankIT a thriving ecosystem of industry peers, innovative startups, and financial institutions eager to embrace digital transformation. The US headquarters will serve as a hub for ebankIT's operations, enabling the company to better support its existing clients and engage with new partners across North America."Establishing our US headquarters in the heart of Atlanta's FinTech community is a significant milestone for ebankIT," said Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT. "This strategic move not only enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge digital banking solutions to financial institutions across the US but also strengthens our position as a global leader in the FinTech industry.""Our mission is to empower banks and credit unions with the tools they need to excel in the digital age," said Paul Provenzano, VP of Market Development at ebankIT.“With our international expertise, comprehensive suite of solutions and our growing market presence in the US, ebankIT is filling several critical gaps driving meaningful digital transformation in the financial services sector. Our presence in Atlanta will allow us to deliver tailored, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and their customers.”“We are delighted to welcome ebankIT to Atlanta! Our goal at FinTech Atlanta is to advance our region as a global talent magnet and innovation hub creating high-value jobs required by today's economy,” said Hillery Champagne, Executive Director of FinTech Atlanta.“ebankIT is a fast-growing company that is helping do just that within the Atlanta community. The team has already made an impact on our thriving fintech ecosystem by participating in our Ask An Advisor and Run it by the Buyers programs, and we look forward to continuing to support and cheer on their success.”

Carina Torres

ebankIT

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.