Israeli Occupation Strike On Southern Lebanon Kills One Individual, Injures Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- An individual was killed and two others were during an Israeli on southern Lebanon, said a source on Tuesday.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), citing the Ministry's center for health emergency, the casualties from the attack were transferred from an area in western Beqaa.

The southern Lebanese borders has been witnessing since October 7, 2023 numerous resistance and Israeli occupation military confrontations. (end)

