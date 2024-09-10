Israeli Occupation Strike On Southern Lebanon Kills One Individual, Injures Others
Date
9/10/2024 6:03:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- An individual was killed and two others were injured during an Israeli Occupation airstrike on southern Lebanon, said a media source on Tuesday.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), citing the health Ministry's center for health emergency, the casualties from the attack were transferred from an area in western Beqaa.
The southern Lebanese borders has been witnessing since October 7, 2023 numerous resistance and Israeli occupation military confrontations. (end)
fz
MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108656359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.