(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exosome Market: Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles (EVs) originating from endosomes, with sizes ranging from 30 to 150 nanometers. Secreted by nearly all cell types, exosomes play a key role in cell communication by carrying cell-specific proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids that are selectively absorbed by recipient cells.

Recent advancements in exosome technology are driving growth in their application across liquid biopsy, precision medicine, and regenerative medicine. Cancer-derived exosomes, in particular, are valuable for their ability to regulate angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them crucial for cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment selection.

Exosome cargos offer prognostic insights for various diseases, including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic disorders, as well as cancer. The discovery of numerous biomolecules within exosomes has spurred extensive research into their use as cancer biomarkers for detection, monitoring, and treatment.

Exosomes are present in many biofluids such as serum, plasma, urine, and saliva, making them ideal for minimally invasive diagnostics. They also serve as prognostic indicators and predictors of treatment responses. Furthermore, exosomes are being investigated for therapeutic use. For instance, exosomes can be engineered to carry therapeutic siRNA or proteins for targeted treatment of diseases caused by defective or missing molecules. Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have shown potential in reducing inflammation, preventing scar tissue formation, and modulating immune responses.

The exosome field, once underappreciated, is now rapidly evolving. Recent publications highlight the significant contributions of U.S. authors and Chinese researchers, with Dr. Susanne Gabrielsson from the Karolinska Institutet and Unicyte AG leading in relevant scientific literature.

The global strategic report details the burgeoning exosome market, including trends in patents, grants, publications, and clinical trials. It covers industry partnerships, M&A activities, and financing, with insights into the competitive landscape and market forecasts through 2030.

Exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics are expanding, with 388 clinical trials currently underway. Although no exosome therapeutics have received marketing approval yet, the first five products are anticipated by 2029. Exosomes offer promising advantages over traditional therapies, including targeted delivery, reduced side effects, and avoidance of immune detection.

In addition to medical applications, exosomes are also being used within cosmetics to promote skin rejuvenation, wound healing, scar revision, and hair restoration. Two exosome-based diagnostics have already received Fast Track approval from the U.S. FDA.

This comprehensive report provides:



Market analysis for exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, product/services, manufacturing technologies, and cosmetic applications

The clinical trial pipeline for exosome therapeutics, including both naive and engineered exosomes

Approved and forthcoming products leveraging exosome diagnostics

Clinical trial activity by type, region, phase, and sponsor

Analysis of key industry metrics, including scientific publications, patents, grants, and clinical trials

Key funding events, including M&A, financing events, co-development agreements, and IPOs

Strategic partnerships and competitive insights

Market size figures, broken down by market segment and geography, with forecasts through 2030 Industry trends and future directions

This report is designed to inform market competitors who are developing exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, research products, manufacturing technologies, cosmeceuticals, and of course, ready-to-use exosomes. With the competitive nature of the exosome market, this report offers a valuable resource to stay informed and seize opportunities, without spending countless hours on research.

Key Topics Covered:

BIOLOGY & FUNCTIONS OF EXOSOMES: AN OVERVIEW



Structure of an Exosome

Differences between Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy

The Shift from Cell Therapy to Exosome Therapy Exosomes in the Next Ten Years

EXOSOME ENGINEERING: A NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM



Interior Modification

Surface Modifications

Interior Modification An Exosome Showing Modified Surface and Modified Interior

SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS ON EXOSOMES



Publication Trends of Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics

PubMed Publications on Therapeutic Exosomes by Loading Technology

PubMed Papers on Exosome Isolation & Purification by Technology

PubMed Papers on Lipid Nanoparticles and Exosomes as Drug Carriers

Distribution of Exosome Publications by Disease Type Exosome Publications by Cancer Type

EXOSOME PATENTS: AN OVERVIEW



Exosome Patent Publications over Time

Exosome Patents: Therapeutic vs. Diagnostics

Exosome Patent Applications by Exosome Source

Patents/Patent Applications by Isolation/Purification Technologies

Patents/Patent Applications by Type of Cargo

Patents/Patent Applications by Cargo Loading Methods

Patents/Patent Applications by Therapy Area

Leading Assignees of Exosome Patents

Exosome Patent Applications by Jurisdiction

Exosome Patent Applicants

Exosome Patent Inventors

Exosome Patent Owners Legal Status of Exosome Patents

EXOSOMES: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE



Exosome Clinical Trials by Phase of Study

Exosome Clinical Trials by Funder Type

Exosome Clinical Trials by Technology

Current Status of Clinical Trials using Exosomes in Treating Diseases

Clinical Trials using Exosomes for Diagnostic Studies

Major Exosome R&D Companies Exosome Therapeutics in Preclinical Development

EXOSOME ISOLATION/PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES: BRIEF OVERVIEW



Ultracentrifugation (UC)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

Polymer Precipitation Method

Immunoaffinity Capture Method

Aptamer-Based Method Microfluidic Technique

PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS OF EXOSOME COMPANIES



AGLE-102

Hybridosome

AB126

CAP-1002 (Deramiocel)

REGENT

ExoFlo

DeliverEX

EXOVEX

ExoSCRT

LEAP

ExoDx

EXPLOR Exo-Target

EXOSOME ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW



Incubation Method

Transfection Method

Sonication Method

Electroporation Method

Extrusion Method

Freeze/Thaw Method Genetic Engineering Method

THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES: A BRIEF OVERVIEW



EXO-CD24 from Nano24 (OBCTCD24)

The Hemopurifier

REGENT from Carmine Therapeutics

Exosome Customization Technology from Ciola

CAP-1002 (Deramioce) from Capricor Therapeutics

EXPLOR from ILIAS Biologics

AB126 from Aruna Bio

AGLE-102 from Aegle Therapeutics

OmniSomes from OmniSpirant Therapeutics

EXO-101 from Exogenus Therapeutics Purified Exosome Product (PEP) from RION

DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES



Advantages in Diagnostic Applications

Major Indications Focused for Diagnosis

Most Common Targeted Exosome Biomarkers Diagnostic Exosome Research

Key Players in the Development of Exosome Diagnostics



LiquidScan from BioFluidica

ExoEnrich from ExoCan

ExoDx Prostate Test from Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

TauSome Test from Exosome Sciences

Cancer Diagnosis from Exosomics S.p.A

Guardant360 CDx from Guardant Health

Liver Cancer Detection study by Mursla Bio

BDE Biomarker Assay from NanoSomiX ExoScreen Assay from Theoria Science

APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES IN AESTHETICS



Aesthetic Exosome Treatments

Sources of Exosomes for Aesthetic Use

Science behind Dermatologically Relevant Exosomes Key Players & Products

Popular Exosome-Based Aesthetics



AnteAGE Pro System

ExoCR from Cartessa

ELEVAI enfinity from ELEVAI Labs

EXO PLUS from Exoceuticals

Vive from Kimera Labs

CALM Serum from RION Aesthetics ASCE Exosomes from ExoCoBio

DEALS AND FUNDRAISING IN EXOSOME SPACE

Venture Capital Funding for Exosome companies



EXO Biologics

Exogenus Therapeutics

INEXOPLAT

Mantra Bio

Anjarium Biosciences

Evox Therapeutics, Ltd.

ILIAS Biologics

ExoCoBio, Inc.

Aegle Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics

Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences

Exosome Diagnostics Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

Partnership Deals in Exosome Space



Cytiva & Rooster Bio

SomesTech & ConvEyXO

RoosterBio, Inc. & FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Evox Therapeutics & Eli Lilly

Exopharm & Astellas

Univercells Technologies & RoosterBio

AgeX Therapeutics & UCI

VivaZome & La Trobe University

Evotec SE & Curexsys GmbH

Bio-Techne & QIAGEN

InnoCan Pharma & Recipharms

Codiak BioSciences & Sarepta

Evox Therapeutics & Takeda

PureTech & Roche

Evox Therapeutics & Boehringer Ingelheim

Sarpeta Therapeutics & Codiak Biosciences

Navigo Proteins & MDimune

Jazz Pharmaceuticals & Codiak BioSciences

Exosome Diagnostics & Intezyne Evox Therapeutics & Boehringer Ingelheim

Acquisition Deals



ExoCoBio & BENEV

Evox Therapeutics & Codiak Biosciences' Technology

Lonza & Exosomics

Lonza & Codiak Biosciences

Bio-Techne Corporation & Exosome Diagnostics Lonza & HansaBioMed

Licensing Deals



EVerZom & Erganeo

Elevai Labs & Yuva Biosciences

TOPPAN & Dai Nippon Toryo

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) & Coya Therapeutics

INOVIQ, Ltd. & ResearchDx, Inc.

ATUM & Codiak BioSciences

Johns Hopkins University & Capricor Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics & Eli Lily

Codiak BioSciences & Sarepta

VivaZome Therapeutics & University of Adelaide

Evox Therapeutics & Takeda

CEVEC & Evox Therapeutics

Orgenesis & Excella Bio

System Biosciences & QIAGEN PureTech Health & 3D Biotechnologies

IPO



Elevai Labs Codiak Biosciences

EXOSOME MARKET ANALYSIS



Market for Exosome Therapeutics

The Global Market for Ready-to-Use Purified Exosomes by Type

Market for Exosome Diagnostics

Global Exosome Technologies Market by Product Type

Global Exosome-Based Aesthetics (Cosmeceuticals) Market

The Overall Market for Exosomes The Market Driver of Exosome Therapies

PROFILES OF EXOSOME MARKET COMPETITORS



101 Bio

Abbexa

AcouSort

Aegle Therapeutics

Aethlon Medical

Akrivis Health Care

AM BioTech

AMS Biotechnology, Ltd. (AMSBIO)

AnteAGE

Aposcience

Aruna Bio

BENEV Company, Inc. (ExoCoBio)

BioCat

BioFluidica

Biological Dynamics

Biorbyt

Bioscience Institute

Biosynth International

BreStem Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics

Carmine Therapeutics

Cellarcus Biosciences

Cell Care Therapeutics

Cells for Cells

Cell Guidance Systems

Ciloa

ConvEyXO

Craif, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Creative Biostructure

Creative Biolabs

Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Proteomics

CUSABIO Technology

Diadem Biotherapeutics

Direct Biologics

Elevai Labs

Entelexo Biotherapeutics

EriVan Bio

EVerZom

Evolutionary Biologics

Evomic Science

Evox Therapeutics

EXO Biologics

ExoCan Healthcare Technologies

Exocel Bio

Exogenus Therapeutics

Exokeryx

ExoProTher Medical

ExoQure

EXORPHIA

ExosomeDx (biotechne)

ExosomePlus

Exosome Sciences

ExoStemTech

ExoVectory

ExSURE

Florica Therapeutics

HansaBioMed Life Sciences

ILIAS Biologic

INEXOPLAT

Innocan Pharma

Innovex Therapeutics

INOVIQ

Irazu Oncology

Izon Science

Kimera Labs

Leading Biology

LifeSpan Biosciences

Lonza Group

Mercury Bio

Mercy Bioanalytics

Micregen

Microgentas

miR Scientific

Mursla Bio

MyBioSource

Nano 24 (OBCDCT24)

NanoSomiX

Nanovex Biotechnologies

NeurExo Sciences

NeuroDex

Norgen Biotek

Novaxomx

Novus Biologicals

NurExone Biologic

Oasis Diagnostics

NX Prenatal

OmniSpirant Therapeutics

OncoXome

Paracrine Therapeutics

QIAGEN

Reactive Medical Labs

ReNeuron

RION Aesthetics

Rivela Diagnostics

RoosterBio

ShiftBIO

SOL Bio Corporation

SomesTech

Stem Cell Medicine

System Biosciences

Theoria Science

TheraXyte

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TheraXyte Bioscience

The Tiny Cargo Company

TransGen Biotech

Tymora Analytical

Unicyte

Urvogelbio

Versatope Therapeutics

VesiCURE Therapeutics

Vesigen Therapeutics

VivaZome Therapeutics

ZEO ScientifiX Xosomix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900