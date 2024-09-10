(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exosome Market: Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exosomes are extracellular vesicles (EVs) originating from endosomes, with sizes ranging from 30 to 150 nanometers. Secreted by nearly all cell types, exosomes play a key role in cell communication by carrying cell-specific proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids that are selectively absorbed by recipient cells.
Recent advancements in exosome technology are driving growth in their application across liquid biopsy, precision medicine, and regenerative medicine. Cancer-derived exosomes, in particular, are valuable for their ability to regulate angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them crucial for cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment selection.
Exosome cargos offer prognostic insights for various diseases, including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic disorders, as well as cancer. The discovery of numerous biomolecules within exosomes has spurred extensive research into their use as cancer biomarkers for detection, monitoring, and treatment.
Exosomes are present in many biofluids such as serum, plasma, urine, and saliva, making them ideal for minimally invasive diagnostics. They also serve as prognostic indicators and predictors of treatment responses. Furthermore, exosomes are being investigated for therapeutic use. For instance, exosomes can be engineered to carry therapeutic siRNA or proteins for targeted treatment of diseases caused by defective or missing molecules. Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have shown potential in reducing inflammation, preventing scar tissue formation, and modulating immune responses.
The exosome field, once underappreciated, is now rapidly evolving. Recent publications highlight the significant contributions of U.S. authors and Chinese researchers, with Dr. Susanne Gabrielsson from the Karolinska Institutet and Unicyte AG leading in relevant scientific literature.
The global strategic report details the burgeoning exosome market, including trends in patents, grants, publications, and clinical trials. It covers industry partnerships, M&A activities, and financing, with insights into the competitive landscape and market forecasts through 2030.
Exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics are expanding, with 388 clinical trials currently underway. Although no exosome therapeutics have received marketing approval yet, the first five products are anticipated by 2029. Exosomes offer promising advantages over traditional therapies, including targeted delivery, reduced side effects, and avoidance of immune detection.
In addition to medical applications, exosomes are also being used within cosmetics to promote skin rejuvenation, wound healing, scar revision, and hair restoration. Two exosome-based diagnostics have already received Fast Track approval from the U.S. FDA.
This comprehensive report provides:
Market analysis for exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, product/services, manufacturing technologies, and cosmetic applications The clinical trial pipeline for exosome therapeutics, including both naive and engineered exosomes Approved and forthcoming products leveraging exosome diagnostics Clinical trial activity by type, region, phase, and sponsor Analysis of key industry metrics, including scientific publications, patents, grants, and clinical trials Key funding events, including M&A, financing events, co-development agreements, and IPOs Strategic partnerships and competitive insights Market size figures, broken down by market segment and geography, with forecasts through 2030 Industry trends and future directions
This report is designed to inform market competitors who are developing exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, research products, manufacturing technologies, cosmeceuticals, and of course, ready-to-use exosomes. With the competitive nature of the exosome market, this report offers a valuable resource to stay informed and seize opportunities, without spending countless hours on research.
Key Topics Covered:
BIOLOGY & FUNCTIONS OF EXOSOMES: AN OVERVIEW
Structure of an Exosome Differences between Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy The Shift from Cell Therapy to Exosome Therapy Exosomes in the Next Ten Years
EXOSOME ENGINEERING: A NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
Interior Modification Surface Modifications Interior Modification An Exosome Showing Modified Surface and Modified Interior
SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS ON EXOSOMES
Publication Trends of Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics PubMed Publications on Therapeutic Exosomes by Loading Technology PubMed Papers on Exosome Isolation & Purification by Technology PubMed Papers on Lipid Nanoparticles and Exosomes as Drug Carriers Distribution of Exosome Publications by Disease Type Exosome Publications by Cancer Type
EXOSOME PATENTS: AN OVERVIEW
Exosome Patent Publications over Time Exosome Patents: Therapeutic vs. Diagnostics Exosome Patent Applications by Exosome Source Patents/Patent Applications by Isolation/Purification Technologies Patents/Patent Applications by Type of Cargo Patents/Patent Applications by Cargo Loading Methods Patents/Patent Applications by Therapy Area Leading Assignees of Exosome Patents Exosome Patent Applications by Jurisdiction Exosome Patent Applicants Exosome Patent Inventors Exosome Patent Owners Legal Status of Exosome Patents
EXOSOMES: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Exosome Clinical Trials by Phase of Study Exosome Clinical Trials by Funder Type Exosome Clinical Trials by Technology Current Status of Clinical Trials using Exosomes in Treating Diseases Clinical Trials using Exosomes for Diagnostic Studies Major Exosome R&D Companies Exosome Therapeutics in Preclinical Development
EXOSOME ISOLATION/PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES: BRIEF OVERVIEW
Ultracentrifugation (UC) Ultrafiltration (UF) Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) Polymer Precipitation Method Immunoaffinity Capture Method Aptamer-Based Method Microfluidic Technique
PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS OF EXOSOME COMPANIES
AGLE-102 Hybridosome AB126 CAP-1002 (Deramiocel) REGENT ExoFlo DeliverEX EXOVEX ExoSCRT LEAP ExoDx EXPLOR Exo-Target
EXOSOME ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW
Incubation Method Transfection Method Sonication Method Electroporation Method Extrusion Method Freeze/Thaw Method Genetic Engineering Method
THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES: A BRIEF OVERVIEW
EXO-CD24 from Nano24 (OBCTCD24) The Hemopurifier REGENT from Carmine Therapeutics Exosome Customization Technology from Ciola CAP-1002 (Deramioce) from Capricor Therapeutics EXPLOR from ILIAS Biologics AB126 from Aruna Bio AGLE-102 from Aegle Therapeutics OmniSomes from OmniSpirant Therapeutics EXO-101 from Exogenus Therapeutics Purified Exosome Product (PEP) from RION
DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES
Advantages in Diagnostic Applications Major Indications Focused for Diagnosis Most Common Targeted Exosome Biomarkers Diagnostic Exosome Research
Key Players in the Development of Exosome Diagnostics
LiquidScan from BioFluidica ExoEnrich from ExoCan ExoDx Prostate Test from Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. TauSome Test from Exosome Sciences Cancer Diagnosis from Exosomics S.p.A Guardant360 CDx from Guardant Health Liver Cancer Detection study by Mursla Bio BDE Biomarker Assay from NanoSomiX ExoScreen Assay from Theoria Science
APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES IN AESTHETICS
Aesthetic Exosome Treatments Sources of Exosomes for Aesthetic Use Science behind Dermatologically Relevant Exosomes Key Players & Products
Popular Exosome-Based Aesthetics
AnteAGE Pro System ExoCR from Cartessa ELEVAI enfinity from ELEVAI Labs EXO PLUS from Exoceuticals Vive from Kimera Labs CALM Serum from RION Aesthetics ASCE Exosomes from ExoCoBio
DEALS AND FUNDRAISING IN EXOSOME SPACE
Venture Capital Funding for Exosome companies
EXO Biologics Exogenus Therapeutics INEXOPLAT Mantra Bio Anjarium Biosciences Evox Therapeutics, Ltd. ILIAS Biologics ExoCoBio, Inc. Aegle Therapeutics Evox Therapeutics Evox Therapeutics Codiak BioSciences Codiak BioSciences Exosome Diagnostics Exosome Diagnostics, Inc
Partnership Deals in Exosome Space
Cytiva & Rooster Bio SomesTech & ConvEyXO RoosterBio, Inc. & FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Evox Therapeutics & Eli Lilly Exopharm & Astellas Univercells Technologies & RoosterBio AgeX Therapeutics & UCI VivaZome & La Trobe University Evotec SE & Curexsys GmbH Bio-Techne & QIAGEN InnoCan Pharma & Recipharms Codiak BioSciences & Sarepta Evox Therapeutics & Takeda PureTech & Roche Evox Therapeutics & Boehringer Ingelheim Sarpeta Therapeutics & Codiak Biosciences Navigo Proteins & MDimune Jazz Pharmaceuticals & Codiak BioSciences Exosome Diagnostics & Intezyne Evox Therapeutics & Boehringer Ingelheim
Acquisition Deals
ExoCoBio & BENEV Evox Therapeutics & Codiak Biosciences' Technology Lonza & Exosomics Lonza & Codiak Biosciences Bio-Techne Corporation & Exosome Diagnostics Lonza & HansaBioMed
Licensing Deals
EVerZom & Erganeo Elevai Labs & Yuva Biosciences TOPPAN & Dai Nippon Toryo Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) & Coya Therapeutics INOVIQ, Ltd. & ResearchDx, Inc. ATUM & Codiak BioSciences Johns Hopkins University & Capricor Therapeutics Evox Therapeutics & Eli Lily Codiak BioSciences & Sarepta VivaZome Therapeutics & University of Adelaide Evox Therapeutics & Takeda CEVEC & Evox Therapeutics Orgenesis & Excella Bio System Biosciences & QIAGEN PureTech Health & 3D Biotechnologies
IPO
Elevai Labs Codiak Biosciences
EXOSOME MARKET ANALYSIS
Market for Exosome Therapeutics The Global Market for Ready-to-Use Purified Exosomes by Type Market for Exosome Diagnostics Global Exosome Technologies Market by Product Type Global Exosome-Based Aesthetics (Cosmeceuticals) Market The Overall Market for Exosomes The Market Driver of Exosome Therapies
PROFILES OF EXOSOME MARKET COMPETITORS
101 Bio Abbexa AcouSort Aegle Therapeutics Aethlon Medical Akrivis Health Care AM BioTech AMS Biotechnology, Ltd. (AMSBIO) AnteAGE Aposcience Aruna Bio BENEV Company, Inc. (ExoCoBio) BioCat BioFluidica Biological Dynamics Biorbyt Bioscience Institute Biosynth International BreStem Therapeutics Capricor Therapeutics Carmine Therapeutics Cellarcus Biosciences Cell Care Therapeutics Cells for Cells Cell Guidance Systems Ciloa ConvEyXO Craif, Inc. Creative Bioarray Creative Biostructure Creative Biolabs Creative Medical Technology Holdings Creative Proteomics CUSABIO Technology Diadem Biotherapeutics Direct Biologics Elevai Labs Entelexo Biotherapeutics EriVan Bio EVerZom Evolutionary Biologics Evomic Science Evox Therapeutics EXO Biologics ExoCan Healthcare Technologies Exocel Bio Exogenus Therapeutics Exokeryx ExoProTher Medical ExoQure EXORPHIA ExosomeDx (biotechne) ExosomePlus Exosome Sciences ExoStemTech ExoVectory ExSURE Florica Therapeutics HansaBioMed Life Sciences ILIAS Biologic INEXOPLAT Innocan Pharma Innovex Therapeutics INOVIQ Irazu Oncology Izon Science Kimera Labs Leading Biology LifeSpan Biosciences Lonza Group Mercury Bio Mercy Bioanalytics Micregen Microgentas miR Scientific Mursla Bio MyBioSource Nano 24 (OBCDCT24) NanoSomiX Nanovex Biotechnologies NeurExo Sciences NeuroDex Norgen Biotek Novaxomx Novus Biologicals NurExone Biologic Oasis Diagnostics NX Prenatal OmniSpirant Therapeutics OncoXome Paracrine Therapeutics QIAGEN Reactive Medical Labs ReNeuron RION Aesthetics Rivela Diagnostics RoosterBio ShiftBIO SOL Bio Corporation SomesTech Stem Cell Medicine System Biosciences Theoria Science TheraXyte Thermo Fisher Scientific TheraXyte Bioscience The Tiny Cargo Company TransGen Biotech Tymora Analytical Unicyte Urvogelbio Versatope Therapeutics VesiCURE Therapeutics Vesigen Therapeutics VivaZome Therapeutics ZEO ScientifiX Xosomix
