Vinten Introduces Versine 360 Fixed Camera Support For Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vinten Versine 360

Revolutionary design shaped by real-world feedback from professionals sets new benchmark in precision and versatility.

- Steve Turner - Head of Product at VintenBURY ST EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vinten has announced the launch of the VersineTM 360, a new pan and tilt head designed for fixed camera positions without box lenses. Developed in collaboration with major outside broadcast companies, the Versine 360 addresses the specific requirements of live television production with its compact design, precise control, and adaptability."Versine 360 is more than just an incremental upgrade-it's a reflection of our ongoing relationship with professionals who push our technology to its limits," said Steve Turner, Head of Product at Vinten. "We listened closely to operators and engineers, and that collaboration is clear in the practical, user-driven innovations we've integrated. This isn't just about meeting the demands of today's productions; it's about anticipating the needs of tomorrow."The smallest head in its class, Versine features Vinten's patented compact balance mechanism, accommodating a wide range of camera and non-box lens configurations with a payload of 0 – 40 kg (0 – 88 lb). Its multi-standard base is compatible with four industry-standard fixings, including flat base and 150mm bowl, eliminating the need for additional adapters. This feature simplifies the setup process, making the Versine 360 a versatile tool for various production environments.Versine also incorporates Vinten's 'Perfect Balance ' technology, ensuring smooth and precise positioning throughout the tilt range, which is crucial for long-duration broadcasts. 'TF Drag' technology provides consistent control at low speeds for accurate framing and allows for immediate response during high-speed tracking.To meet the demands of dynamic live broadcasting, the head incorporates features that streamline rigging and operation, including a carry handle and the Versine Arm, a stable side-mount for viewfinders, script holders, and other accessories."What stands out about the Versine 360 development is how deeply Vinten has engaged with our operational teams." Said Sam Tyler, Head of Cameras at EMG UK. "Their engineers have been on the ground, observing the challenges we face during live sports and events. The result is a direct response to the real-world needs we've expressed-it's clear that our feedback has shaped a product that enhances our workflows and raises the standard for the industry."Reflecting Vinten's commitment to durability, the Versine 360 is constructed with all-metal materials and low-profile controls made from steel and aluminium. This build quality ensures reliable performance in demanding environments, providing long-term value for users.Visitors to IBC 2024 will see an exclusive first look at the Vinten Versine 360 at the Videndum Production Solutions (stand 13.A05) in Hall 13. For more information, visit: .

Jennifer Hudson

Videndum Production Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.