Geely Auto Unveils The EX5, Setting New Electrification Standards Globally

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto showcased its new global model, the Geely EX5, at the prestigious 2024 Automechanika Frankfurt. Designed to cater to diverse international markets, the EX5 showcases Geely's advanced and expertise in designing, building, and producing a world-class electric vehicle. Geely's launch of the EX5 marks a significant step towards becoming a global leader in electric SUVs.

Victor Yang, Senior Vice President of Geely Holding Group, stated at the auto show, "The EX5 was created to become a class-leading player in the most competitive segment. With more space, better driving dynamics, and an enhanced ride experience."

Driving Innovation and Technology, Leading the Industry

The EX5 is the result of technological and innovation power. It is built on the GEA architecture, which excels in spatial efficiency and structural integrity. This architecture not only supports multi-energy layouts but also delivers an exceptional driving experience and superior energy efficiency.

It also boasts a bold and dynamic exterior design, highlighted by a sleek, aerodynamic profile that achieves a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.269. The sophisticated LED taillights and technological front grille further emphasizes its modern aesthetics. Inside, the EX5 offers a luxurious interior, characterized by a minimalist design philosophy and comfortable materials. The spacious cabin is enhanced by flexible seating options and the "Half More" storage concept, providing up to 50% more storage capacity than industry average level. To elevate the in-car experience, the EX5 is equipped with the FLYME Auto system and FLYME SOUND, delivering seamless connectivity and an immersive audio experience.

As a testament to automotive innovation, Geely has equipped the EX5 with the latest Short Blade Battery. It offers exceptional safety and durability, having passed rigorous tests under versatile extreme conditions. Partnered with the 11-in-1 intelligent electric drive which delivers unparalleled performance, the model will set a new benchmark for electric vehicles.

Global Vision, Global Impact

Geely's vision for the global market is realized in the EX5, also as the key component of its global NEV strategy. The EX5 was developed with both left- and right-hand drive options, and refined based on the effort of Geely global design centers in Gotheburg, Shanghai, Coventry and Milan. As a meticulous global model, the E5 complies with the regulatory requirements of 89 countries.

The EX5 will soon be introduced in Norway, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia and other markets.

