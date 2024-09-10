عربي


9/10/2024 5:45:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 10 September 2024

2024 INTERIM RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Sfil announces that the English version of its 2024 Interim Results press release was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 10 September 2024 and that it can be obtained from its website: (heading: Press releases).

  • Sfil -2024 Interim Results_EN

MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108656302


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

