E-SUV Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030 TESLA, HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., VOLKSWAGEN AG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-SUV Market

Increase in solutions for fuel-efficient mobility and reduced battery cost per KWH the growth of the global e-SUV market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in penetration of fuel-efficient mobility solutions and reduction in battery cost per KWH drive the growth of the global E-SUV . However, lowered sales and production of automotive and high cost of electric-driven SUVs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of e-SUV integrated with high-end technologies and huge potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Pages Now:Changing consumer perspective toward improved vehicle safety, high integration of high-end technologies in vehicles, and government policies to promote electrified vehicles are key factors that drive demand for e-SUVs . On the basis of type, global market is divided into compact crossover, crossover, mid-size, and full size. The compact crossover segment holds a leading share in the global market, owing to growth in consumer preference toward compact SUV solutions with compact sizes and designs as it is mid solution between sedan passenger vehicles and large sports utility vehicles. Moreover, battery electric SUVs are being popular amongst the end users, owing to its operational competence along with low noise and optimum fuel efficiency.The key players profiled in this report includeHONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., KIA CORPORATION, GROUPE RENAULT, TESLA, TATA MOTORS, BYD COMPANY LIMITED, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, DAIMLER AG, VOLKSWAGEN AG, VOLVO CAR CORPORATION, BMW GROUPThe report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Based on propulsion, the battery electric vehicle segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on type, the compact crossover segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-SUV market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mid-size segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.Regional Analysis:Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share as well as it is expected to be a growth leader in the global e-SUV market. U.S. is expected to be a leader in the North America market during the forecast period owing to growing penetration of the electric vehicles and growing inclination towards utility vehicles. India, Germany and China serve as the emerging market for eSUV. The global e-SUV market size is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of the market share in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, point venture, and product development activities.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy propulsion, the hybrid vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By type, compact crossover segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By Seating Capacity, the 6 seater and above segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, Asia-pacific dominated the global e-SUV market in 2020 in terms of market share.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:ATV and UTV Market -Two-Wheeler Market -Minibus Market -Electric Vehicle Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.