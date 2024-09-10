Jim Ferguson Brings Sales Expertise To Farmers National Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company announces the hiring of Jim Ferguson, an auctioneer and sales professional from Illinois. Ferguson joins Farmers National Company as a Relationship Executive/Real Estate Sales.

Ferguson has worked in real estate sales and management since 2017 and brings to Farmers National Company extensive experience in farmland transactions from both the seller's and buyer's perspectives.

Jim Ferguson joins Farmers National Company as Relationship Executive/Real Estate Sales

"With a deep understanding of the farmland real estate market, I excel in working with a diverse range of clients, including landowners, farmers, and investors. My experience spans many facets of the industry, from transactions to acquisitions and leasing. I excel in building strong relationships, negotiating favorable terms, clearly communicating complex details, comprehensive diligence, and serving the unique needs of my clients," Ferguson said.

Before working in real estate sales and farm management, Ferguson served as a special federal officer and detective with the Normal Police Department for 16 years. He graduated from the Missouri Auction School and has a bachelor of arts degree from Illinois State University. He played college football for Illinois State University and the University of Illinois.

"I am thrilled to join Farmers National Company officially. I am excited to work alongside the talented team at Farmers National Company and contribute to their continued success in the industry," Ferguson added.

In his new role at Farmers National Company, Ferguson will focus on establishing and fostering meaningful client, prospect, and business relationships. He will work across multiple business lines to create and nurture these relationships while assisting clients with their farmland real estate transactions.

Nick Westgerdes, Area Vice President-East-Central Area for Farmers National Company, said Ferguson would be a terrific addition to his team.

"His internal drive, relationship building, and technical abilities are second to none in the industry. Jim brings to FNC a wealth of experience and knowledge of Illinois agriculture that will benefit our clients and fellow employee-owners," Westgerdes said.

Ferguson will be based out of his Bloomington office in the Downs/LeRoy area. He and his wife, Laura, have two children, Hoyt and Hadley. They enjoy spending time on their family farm.

"I am eager to continue assisting clients by leveraging the diverse business lines that Farmers National Company offers. Being part of the Farmers National Company team equips me with invaluable tools and resources, enabling me to deliver the highest level of service to clients. I am particularly enthusiastic about building a broad range of relationships, from individual clients to capital investors, ensuring that every client's unique needs are met with expertise and dedication," Ferguson said.

Employee-owned Farmers National Company is the nation's leading landowner services provider. Farmers National Company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 30 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 4,650 properties (1,640 at auction) and more than $3.25 billion of real estate. Additional services provided by the company include energy management, appraisals, insurance, hunting lease management, forest management, FNC Ag Stock, consultations, and collateral inspections. For more information about our company and the services provided, visit

.

SOURCE Farmers National Company