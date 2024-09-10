L&T Semiconductor Technologies And IBM Announce Plans To Collaborate On Processor Technology Innovations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 10 September 2024 - Today, at the inaugural SEMICON India 2024 event, L&T Technologies Limited has announced discussions to engage in a research and development collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to design advanced processors. The scope of this work could include processor design for edge devices and hybrid cloud systems, as well as for areas like mobility, industrial, energy, and servers.



L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited is a global semiconductor product company based out of India and targeting to build a semiconductor portfolio of smart devices across multiple verticals, and IBM is an industry leader in driving cutting-edge innovation in silicon and processor development, both independently and with an ecosystem of partners.



Under this collaboration, IBM and L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited anticipate focusing on innovation, functionality, and performance to enable reliable, secure, and scalable compute for a range of applications. This work would be supportive of India\'s ambition to create semiconductor technologies that are competitive in the global market.



\"This is one of the most exciting times in the history of technology, specifically India\'s semiconductor tech ecosystem. Semiconductors are changing how all industries operate and reimagining how conventional architecture is being designed and used. L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited proudly stands at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, pioneering a new era with our commitment to facilitating digital transformation and driving sustainability. The goal of our work with IBM is to harness our cutting-edge semiconductor design technology and IBM\'s advanced processors to forge next-gen technology products,\" said Sandeep Kumar, CEO, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd.



\"Our collaboration with L&T Semiconductor Technologies would be part of our continued commitment to enhance India\'s digital transformation and economic growth through advanced AI processor design and solutions. Leveraging our collective strengths and advanced capabilities, we are dedicated to working with key public and private collaborators to advance what\'s next in semiconductor and processor design technologies,\" said Mukesh Khare, General Manager, IBM Semiconductors and Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Research at IBM.



\"This relationship would bring together our innovative capabilities and IBM\'s deep expertise in semiconductor processors and development. By working together, we aim to accelerate the development of new solutions for India and the global markets,\" said Jayant Damodar Patil, Advisor to CMD, L&T.



\"Semiconductors are the driving force behind the AI revolution, delivering the essential processing power that propels innovation. IBM India is excited to explore the opportunity to collaborate with L&T in advancing the semiconductor industry and accelerating innovation through our technical expertise. As a leader in semiconductor and processor design, we are committed to contributing to the growth of India\'s semiconductor sector,\" said Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia.



The relationship between L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited and IBM emphasizes a shared focus to revolutionize the design and development of advanced processors adhering to regulatory standards and creating competitive products for global markets. This past spring, IBM announced a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, to collaborate on the creation of a joint working group to accelerate processor design and manufacturing for High Performance Computing (HPC) in India.





About LTSCT



L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd. (LTSCT), a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a fabless Semiconductor multinational product company – focused on designing & delivering innovative solutions and comprehensive suite of services to its Global Customers. It provides Semiconductor Devices, Solutions and Technology partnership by helping customers realize energy efficient, high-performance systems to benefit from data, electrification and software defined technology trends. LTSCT has its R&D centers in Bangalore, Delhi & Chennai and Product Engineering & Sales divisions in Austin, Munich and Tokyo.





About IBM



IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM\'s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM\'s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM\'s long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

