Infrastructure Facility In Uman District Affected By Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were in Cherkasy region as a result of a Russian drone attack, which also left an infrastructure facility and a number of households damaged.

That's according to the regional administration chief, Ihor Taburets , Ukrinform reports.

"A difficult night for our Cherkasy region as we saw many enemy attacks. Our defenders repelled most of them. As per tentative reports, they downed a total of 14 enemy UAVs. However, we have several hits, as well as damage from the debris," the administration chief said.

Two people were injured in the regional center, Cherkasy.

Several households and private business premises located in the city sustained damage.

In the Uman district, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and in the Cherkasy district, the forest floor caught fire from the debris. The fire has been put out.

"Law enforcement are documenting yet another crime by Russian terrorists," the official emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 38 Russian Shahed attack drones on September 10.

Photo: Facebook Ihor Taburets