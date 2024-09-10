عربي


Azerbaijan Defense Minister Embarks On Visit To Georgia

9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM

Fatima Latifova

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is visiting Georgia to participate in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defence Ministers' 11th Trilateral Meeting to be held in Batumi, Azernews reports.

The meetings are planned to discuss new perspectives of joint military cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats, regional security and other issues of common interest.

