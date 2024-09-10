Azerbaijan Defense Minister Embarks On Visit To Georgia
Date
9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov is visiting Georgia to participate in the
Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defence Ministers' 11th Trilateral
Meeting to be held in Batumi, Azernews
reports.
The meetings are planned to discuss new perspectives of joint
military cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats, regional
security and other issues of common interest.
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108656198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.