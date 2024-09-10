Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline In Global Market
9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM
The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" oil has decreased by
$0.74, or 0.97%, to $75.9, according to
Azernews .
For context,It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri
Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel,
while the maximum price was noted in July 2008, at $149.66 per
barrel.
In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced within the framework of
the agreement on the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli"
(ACG) field block, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) holds a 25% share.
