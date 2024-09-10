Japan's Ruling Coalition Party Chief Yamaguchi Announces Departure

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Sept 10 (NNN-NHK) – Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's ruling coalition party Komeito, said today that, he would step down and not run in the party's upcoming leadership election.

Stressing a smooth generational shift within the party, Yamaguchi made the announcement at a press during the day, marking the first leadership change for Komeito in 15 years.

The 72-year-old politician will step down, upon the expiration of his eighth term on Sept 28, following his decision not to run for the leadership election, scheduled on Sept 18.

Yamaguchi, who has led Komeito since 2009, has played a significant role in the coalition government, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, notably contributing to the party's successes in national elections.

With Yamaguchi's departure, Secretary-General, Keiichi Ishii, 66, is expected to run unopposed and likely to be formally approved as the new leader, at the party's convention on Sept 28.– NNN-NHK