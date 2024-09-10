Strengthening UNEP, Part Of Kenya's Foreign Policy, Amb Angote

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





NAIROBI, Sept 10 (NNN-KBC) - Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Amb. Gertrude Angote has said strengthening the UN agency headquartered in Kenya was at the core of the environmental component of the country's foreign policy.

“A strengthened UNEP in Kenya and its headquarters in Nairobi is in line with Kenya's foreign policy; advancing the environmental diplomacy focal area.

“Kenya will continue to work closely with UNEP to elevate the scientific and technical discussions in Nairobi, including in the lead up to and during key environmental and sustainable development negotiations and processes,” Angote said.

The envoy spoke Monday at the UN Complex in Gigiri, Nairobi during her inaugural meeting with UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

She assured the UNEP boss that Kenya will continue pursuing ongoing diplomatic efforts to“elevate the role of UNEP as the global environmental authority within the United Nations system”.

“During my tenure, and as directed by President William Ruto, the President of Kenya, we shall be guided by the core values of collaboration, communication and integrity, while ensuring that Kenya remains at the forefront of global environmental governance.

“We believe that the challenges facing our environment today can only be addressed through collective action, strong multilateralism, together with the African diplomatic corps and all member states.

“Kenya is ready to contribute its voice, expertise, and resources to the global environmental agenda. My priority will be to continue strengthening and elevating the Kenya-UNEP relations,” Angote said noting that Kenya's commitment was in line with paragraph 88 of Rio+20 outcome.

As part of strengthening UNEP and elevating the agency's relationship with Kenya as host nation, Angote said the country will strive to meet its obligations including“predictable and long-term funding”.

She also underscored the establishment of a UNEP Kenya Country Office at UNON in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry as another priority area for her office.

“My office will be keen on fast-tracking the full establishment of the UNEP Kenya Country Office with proper resources including programmes, projects and staff to support Kenya's priorities on environmental and sustainable development actions,” Angote assured.

At the same time, she said Kenya was keen on the finalization of a global plastics treaty and the establishment of the instrument's secretariat at UNEP in Nairobi.

“The President (William Ruto) has made Kenya's position clear that the Secretariat of the Plastics Instrument should be hosted at UNEP in Nairobi. Kenya will continue to work with UNEP member states on this matter.

“A great first step is the upcoming joint side event by Kenya and UNEP on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September 2024.

“President Wiliam Ruto will use that opportunity to call for support for the establishment of the Secretariat of the convention including its funding and operationalization,” Angote concluded. - NNN-KBC