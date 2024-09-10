Kuwaiti Oil Price Down USD 1.09 To USD 73.55 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.09 to USD 73.55 per barrel on Monday in contrast with USD 74.64 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the and the West Texas Intermediate went up each by 78 cents and USD 1.04 reach, to settle both at USD 71.84 per barrel and USD 68.71 pb. (end)

km













MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108656166