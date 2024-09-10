GMA Launches Exclusive Tech Video Q4 Incentive Program Featuring Updatepromise As A Certified SLT Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UpdatePromise's Digital MPI Solution Offers Seamless Integration and Enhanced Digital Inspections for Dealerships

CHINO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America (GMA) recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated Tech Q4 Incentive Program, designed to boost the performance and profitability of service departments across the nation. As part of this initiative, UpdatePromise has been selected as a Certified Service Lane (SLT) provider, offering cutting-edge digital tools and incentives that empower dealerships to maximize their tech video utilization.

Incentive Program Overview

The GMA Tech Video Q4 Incentive Program is structured to drive increased adoption and effective use of tech video tools in service departments. The program offers several compelling incentives for participating dealerships:



Up to $200 Extra Per Technician/Month: Technicians can earn substantial bonuses by actively using the tech video tools provided through UpdatePromise.

$400 Incentive for Service Managers: Service managers who lead their teams in maximizing tech video tool usage are eligible for a $400 reward. Additional $300 Off First Quarter: New dealers who enroll with UpdatePromise , or existing UpdatePromise clients upgrading their current subscription to include Digital MPI, will receive an additional $300 off their first quarter.

For more enrollment details, please visit:

UpdatePromise's Digital MPI Solution: A Key Component for Success

At the heart of this program, UpdatePromise's Digital MPI solution offers dealerships a powerful tool to enhance transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction:



Enhanced Efficiency and ROI: The use of Digital MPI can significantly reduce the time needed for service approvals, increase the number of service orders, and ultimately drive a higher return on investment for dealerships.

Scalability for All Dealerships: Whether you are a new dealer or an existing client, UpdatePromise's Digital MPI is designed to scale according to your needs, providing flexibility and advanced features to enhance your service operations. Increased Transparency: By utilizing video to explain necessary repairs, the Digital MPI solution fosters greater trust and understanding between customers and service departments.

Strengthening Partnerships Through Certified SLT Providers

As one of the certified SLT providers chosen for this program, UpdatePromise is committed to helping dealerships realize the full potential of tech video tools. By partnering with GMA, UpdatePromise aims to deliver tangible ROI and support the long-term success of participating dealerships.

Join the Program and Start Earning More

Dealerships are encouraged to enroll and go live by November 30, 2024, to fully benefit from the Genesis (GMA) Tech Video Q4 Incentive Program. This initiative presents a unique opportunity for both new and existing dealerships to enhance their service offerings, reward their teams, and increase their profitability.

For more information or to request a demo of UpdatePromise's solutions, please visit: .

About UpdatePromise

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, Calif., UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company specializing in innovative consumer experience management systems tailored for the automotive and related industries. The company's platform not only optimizes operations but also enhances customer communication, reflecting its commitment to delivering user-friendly and impactful solutions. With a relentless focus on exceeding customer expectations, UpdatePromise remains a catalyst for positive change in the automotive service landscape.

For the latest updates and industry insights from UpdatePromise, follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter) @UpdatePromise.

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]



Website:

SOURCE UpdatePromise

