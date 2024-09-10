DIDWW Expands SIP Trunking To China And Hong Kong, Delivering Reliable Local Call Termination In Over 50 Countries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global leader in premium quality two-way VoIP and SMS communications, has expanded its SIP trunking services to include local call termination in China and Hong Kong. This strategic enhancement highlights the company's commitment to offering comprehensive coverage and reliable communication solutions to businesses in East Asia. With these new additions, DIDWW now offers local call termination in over 50 countries , ensuring robust telco solutions for customers worldwide.









Offering a highly efficient alternative to traditional telephony, the DIDWW SIP trunking solution leverages a private global IP network to provide reliable and scalable voice services. Customers benefit from virtually unlimited call capacity and flexible SIP trunk settings, enabling them to make truly local calls in China and Hong Kong while seamlessly advancing their local and international business communications.



In addition to its core features, the carrier's SIP trunking solution offers a host of other benefits, including a high level of audio quality, and emergency calling capabilities in selected countries. The flexible configuration options available for this SIP service enable businesses to customize their communication systems to handle even the most demanding requirements. Additionally, DIDWW provides an intuitive online portal that simplifies the management of all VoIP services, establishing the telco as the top choice for seamless two-way calling and messaging on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to bring our SIP trunking services to China and Hong Kong," said Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW. "This move strengthens our position in East Asia and empowers businesses of all sizes to utilize our secure and reliable VoIP communication services, broadening their reach locally and globally across more than 50 countries."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

