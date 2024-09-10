Antifog Additives Market To Accrue USD 570.9 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antifog Additives size is expected to register 4.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for clear packaging.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antifog Additives is estimated to reach USD 570.9 million in revenue by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The demand for antifog additives is gaining traction due to rising partnerships and collaborations along with the growing demand for food packaging solutions. Companies are forming alliances to develop and integrate advanced antifog technologies into various packaging materials. Antifog additives are designed to prevent condensation on food packaging films for ensuring clear visibility and extending the freshness of products.

In addition, the strong focus on enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of antifog additives is helping to meet the evolving packaging needs. Ongoing advancements are further driving the product development to improve presentation and preservation in diverse packaging applications. For instance, in September 2022, Palsgaard and a Korean PE film manufacturer collaborated to optimize food packaging. The partnership helped utilize Palsgaard's Einar 611 bio-based antifog additives to enhance clarity and performance in food-grade polyethylene film solutions.

Polygylcerol to gain prominent share

Antifog additives market size from the polygylcerol ester type segment may exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032, fueled by increasing need to improve performance in various applications. Antifog additives are integrated into packaging films to prevent condensation and maintain clear visibility of products. Companies are enhancing the effectiveness and stability of polyglycerol esters for ensuring they work well under different environmental conditions and with various substrates. The emphasis on creating additives that not only provide superior antifogging properties but also meet sustainability requirements by using renewable resources will boost segment growth.

Agriculture films to record high demand

The agriculture films application segment in the antifog additives market will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by growing need to enhance their performance and efficiency. Antifog additives are applied to films used in greenhouse and tunnel farming for preventing condensation that can obstruct light and impact plant growth. Ongoing innovations are also enhancing the quality of agriculture films for supporting improved crop yields and more efficient farming practices.

North America to witness lucrative growth

North America antifog additives market will register a substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to rising demand in the construction sector. Antifog additives are widely integrated into various construction materials, such as protective films and coatings, to enhance visibility and safety during application and use. Companies are developing new formulations to improve the performance and durability of antifog additives for ensuring they meet the specific needs of construction environments. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), North America's automotive sector generates over $500 billion in annual sales. To that end, antifog additives are increasingly utilized across the region in automotive applications to improve visibility and performance in vehicle lighting and display systems.

Antifog Additives Market Players

Some of the leading antifog additives companies are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avient, BASF SE, ChemPoint, Clariant AG, Corbion N.V., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., and Eastman chemical company, Emery oleochemical, Evonik Industries AG, Lipotype, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Solvay S.A. These market players are increasing their focus on launches to enhance their product offerings. For instance, in December 2023, Avient unveiled CesaTM WithstandTM antimicrobial additives for TPU films for enhancing its application in medical and outdoor environments. These additives offer improved protection against microbial growth and integrate antifog properties to maintain clear visibility.

