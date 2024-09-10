Official Launch: Wikifx Skyline Guide Sets A New Paradigm For Forex Information Services

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Official Launch: WikiFX SkyLine Guide Sets a New Paradigm for Information Services" data-link=" Launch: WikiFX SkyLine Guide Sets a New Paradigm for Forex Information Services" class="whatsapp">Shar BANGKOK, THAILAND - OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Under the close attention of global forex traders and the Thai industry, the first WikiFX SkyLine Guide - forex brokers selection guide - has been officially announced. WikiFX SkyLine Guide focuses specifically on the Thai market, inviting 100 local senior experts to form a judging panel, leveraging WikiFX 's years of experience and vast database of broker information. With its professional, neutral, and comprehensive selection criteria, it presents an authoritative and trustworthy list of Thai brokers for Thai and global investors, creating the 'Michelin Guide' in the foreign exchange industry.

After layers of screening and rigorous evaluation, 25 outstanding brokers including TMGM, Interstellar, FXTM, XM, STARTRADER, Axi, FP Markets, and VT Markets stood out and successfully entered the first Thailand guide. These outstanding players have not only set industry benchmarks in core areas such as trading platform stability, customer service experience, and fund security, but also demonstrated extraordinary strength in technological innovation and compliance management, winning widespread recognition and praise from the market. Click here to access the complete WikiFX SkyLine Guide.

The forex markets of different countries have varying degrees of uniqueness and complexity, and investors need more professional localized information services, crossing geographical boundaries, and gaining insight into global market dynamics in order to make more informed decisions. For investors in Thailand and around the world, WikiFX SkyLine Guide provides a valuable reference material to help them make wiser choices in the complex market. At the same time, the existence of this project also reminds all brokers that only by continuously improving their own strength and service quality can they stand invincible in the fierce market competition.

WikiFX boasts the world's largest broker database, serving over 21 million users in more than 180 countries and regions, having dedicated itself over the years to providing investors with comprehensive, accurate, and timely information on brokers and industry insights. The official release of the inaugural WikiFX SkyLine Guide underscores the platform's commitment to professionalism, neutrality, and innovation, marking a pioneering effort within the realm of foreign exchange information services. As such, it is anticipated that the launch will spur the emergence of more outstanding brokers, fostering collaboration to propel the prosperity and growth of the foreign exchange market, while jointly enhancing the security of the trading environment.

Hashtag: #WikiFX #SkyLine







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WikiEXPO