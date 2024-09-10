Gene Editing Therapeutics Market Forecast 2024-2029: A $1 Billion Market By 2029, With A Forecasted CAGR Of 147%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gene editing therapeutics is estimated to be $11 million in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 147% to reach a value of $1 billion by end of 2029.

Key factors driving market growth include:



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing prevalence of rare and genetic disorders

Increasing strategic initiatives Need for precision medicine

This report highlights the current and future market potential of gene editing therapeutics and provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market. It also surveys the competitive environment, including coverage of the pipeline activities adopted by market players, and it includes market projections for 2029.

Also included are company profiles of key players, featuring detailed information regarding each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.

The Report Includes



15 data tables and 42 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for gene editing therapeutics

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global gene editing therapeutics market, with market share analysis by region

Discussion of the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding Company profiles of major players within the industry, including CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview



Genome-Editing Tool Types

Meganucleases

Zinc Finger Nucleases

Transcription Activator-like Effector Nucleases

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-Associated Protein 9 Gene editing Therapeutics

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics



Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease



Increasing Prevalence of Rare Genetic Disorders



Precision Medicine

Increasing Strategic Initiatives

Market Restraints



Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes



High Cost of Treatment



Adverse Events and Long-Term Monitoring



Lack of Skilled Workforce

Off-Target Impact

Market Challenges



Patent Disputes



Governmental Policies and Regulations

Ethical Issues Market Opportunities

Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments



Base Editing

Prime Editing

Cas-Clover and Cas-FOKl

CRISPR Interference and CRISPR Activation

RNA Editing Artificial Intelligence in Genome Editing

Chapter 5: Pipeline Analysis



Clinical Trial Analysis Based on Technology

Clinical Trial Analysis Based on Diseases Designations for Pipeline Drugs

Chapter 6: Patent Analysis

Chapter 7: Market Analysis



Casgevy

Market Overview

Market Analysis Market by Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Intelligence



Strategic Initiatives Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Sustainability in the Gene Editing Therapeutics Market: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspectives

ESG Practices in the Gene Editing Companies

Companies Featured



Allogene Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Biosciences

Sangamo Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. VOR Bio

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900