Recording Academy® Appoints Taymoor Marmarchi As Executive Director In The Middle East And North Africa

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Recording Academy® has appointed Taymoor Marmarchi as Executive Director of the Academy's efforts to expand into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Collaborating closely with the Recording Academy's CEO and President, Marmarchi will spearhead efforts to broaden the Academy's presence and its support of creators across the Middle East and North Africa region. He will work to forge strategic partnerships and oversee event and content production, talent relations, and implement long-term strategies to advance the Academy's global mission expansion. In June , the Recording Academy announced its plans to extend its efforts to support music creators on an international scale.

“Taymoor brings invaluable expertise in the dynamic MENA music landscape to our organization,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.“His passion for amplifying the voices of music creators, coupled with his keen understanding of the region's vibrant culture, aligns seamlessly with our mission to impact music creators globally. Taymoor's extensive experience will be pivotal as we explore new opportunities to serve the MENA music community. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Academy during this transformative time for our organization.”

“I am proud to be part of the Recording Academy's monumental step in recognizing and celebrating the incredible musical talent that our region has to offer,” Marmarchi said.“This initiative is not just about promoting our rich cultural heritage; it's about giving talent the platform they deserve to be heard and discovered on the global stage. The Academy will be instrumental in fostering collaboration, nurturing creativity, and driving professional growth within our music community. Together, we are elevating the MENA region's music industry to unprecedented levels, ensuring our voices resonate worldwide.”

Prior to joining the Academy, Marmarchi amassed over 25 years of experience across music, film, television, live events, content production, communications, marketing, government relations and national projects. Notably, he launched his career as executive director of Quincy Jones' Global Gumbo Group in Dubai and worked on special projects for the late Michael Jackson. His extensive background includes involvement in notable government-led projects such as the Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Games, where he served as the musical director; the 2023 COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference; the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, EXPO 2020 Dubai, the 2006 Asian Games in Doha; the Creative Media Authority; the Royal Film Commission Jordan; the Mawazine Music Festival in Morocco; the Doha-Tribeca Film Festival in Qatar; and many more. Additionally, Marmarchi previously served as the head of Saudi media conglomerate Platinum Records at MBC Group, where he represented leading Arab music artists, producing numerous songs and music videos, and staging various concerts and festivals. He also produced talent for 19 Entertainment, Talpa and Freemantle TV music formats, including Arab Idol, The Voice Middle East, Arabs Got Talent, and X-Factor Arabia.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum ®, advocates on behalf of music creators , supports music people in times of need through MusiCares ®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards ® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY and RecordingAcademy . For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X (Twitter) , "like" Recording Academy on Facebook , and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and LinkedIn . For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy Press Room .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink