Kanari AI And Kata.Ai Form Strategic Partnership To Elevate Conversational AI In The Middle East And Southeast Asia - AE...

Kanari AI, the leader in Arabic speech technology, and Kata, Indonesia's leading GenAI chatbot platform, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance conversational AI solutions across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Elevating AI-Driven Customer Interactions

The collaboration integrates Kanari AI's cutting-edge speech recognition with Kata's sophisticated chatbot solutions, creating a seamless, multilingual conversational AI experience. As demand for AI-driven experiences surges, this partnership offers businesses powerful tools to engage customers more effectively through both voice and text channels.

Key Benefits:



Advanced Speech Recognition : Kanari AI, known for its state-of-the-art dialectal Arabic speech recognition solutions, has expanded its languages to include Urdu, Hindi, English, and soon Bahasa Indonesia, ensuring highly accurate speech recognition across diverse cultural contexts.

Seamless Chatbot Integration: Kata's platform offers a user-friendly interface that enables effortless interaction with GenAI-powered chatbots, boosting user engagement and satisfaction on various messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram DM, and Facebook Messenger. Enhanced Customer Engagement: By combining advanced speech recognition with intuitive chatbot interfaces, Kanari AI and Kata aim to provide users with a superior customer experience. Businesses can engage with their customers more effectively, providing personalized and dynamic interactions, whether by voice or text.

Pioneering AI Innovation in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape

As the AI industry expands at an unprecedented rate, the alliance positions Kanari AI and Kata at the forefront of innovation. By leveraging large language models (LLMs) and the latest advancements in speech technology and conversational AI, these specialized firms are dedicated to addressing the specific needs of the Middle East and Southeast Asia markets. By focusing on the unique linguistic and cultural landscapes of the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Kanari AI and Kata are proving that specialized AI companies can thrive and innovate alongside global tech giants .

Leadership Insights

“The partnership with Kata is strategically important for Kanari AI,” said Ryan Carmichael , CEO and Co-Founder of Kanari AI.“This collaboration lets us better serve our customers in the Middle East by providing them with more options for engagement. We are seeing a growing demand from our customers for multimodal conversational AI solutions. Kata's chatbot platform perfectly complements our speech technology offerings.”

Irzan Raditya , CEO and Co-Founder of Kata, added:“We are excited to partner with Kanari AI to bring our users a truly holistic conversational AI solution. Our combined technologies will empower businesses to engage with their customers more effectively, delivering personalized and dynamic interactions that drive better outcomes. The speech market in Southeast Asia is growing and Kanari AI's expertise in speech recognition lets us offer exceptional voice experiences in our local languages.”

About Kanari AI

Founded in 2020, Kanari AI is a recognized leader in dialectal speech technologies, offering market-leading accuracy and flexibility in Arabic speech recognition. Our solutions encompass automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, and natural language processing. With offices in Pasadena, CA; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE; and Bangalore, India, Kanari AI continues to set the standard for dialectal speech technology innovation. For more information, visit .

About Kata

Kata is Indonesia's premier GenAI chatbot platform, specializing in Natural Language Processing and conversational commerce. Kata has served over 200+ Enterprise Customers across various key sectors in Southeast Asia and processed over 2.5 billion conversations. Our solutions are designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations through intelligent, user-friendly chatbots. For more information, visit .

